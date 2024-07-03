Assam CM revisits 2022 Thalassemia Support Scheme, provides update on present scenario

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, July 3: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on micro-blogging platform X has recalled the state government’s Thalassemia Support Scheme amidst the increasing worries in the nation.

CM Sarma wrote, “In 2022, we launched a programme to support people suffering from thalassemia and focused on 3 key points: Making blood units available every month, financial aid to guardians of patients below 14 years, and reserved beds for safe transfusion.”

As per the current situation, every government civil hospital and medical college in Assam is now ensuring timely supply of blood units tailored in the needs of Thalassemia patients.

Additionally, Assam State Blood Transfusion Counsil now extends Rs 10, 000 annually to guardians of Thalassemia patients until the child reaches 14 years, benefitting 633 families currently.

Furthermore, district hospitals allocate 2 beds each, while medical colleges provide 4 beds specifically for Thalassemia patients ensuring convenient and secure blood transfusion during routine visits.

Earlier in June, Thalassemia Patient Advocacy Group (TPAG) urged the Minister of Health and Family Welfare J.P. Nadda to bring ‘thalassemia’ into the national spotlight.

Thalassemia is a hereditary blood condition distinguished by a deficiency of oxygen-carrying protein (hemoglobin) and a reduced number of red blood cells in the body compared to the standard levels.