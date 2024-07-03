32 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, July 3, 2024
type here...

Assam CM revisits 2022 Thalassemia Support Scheme, provides update on present scenario

CM Sarma wrote, "In 2022, we launched a programme to support people suffering from thalassemia and focused on 3 key points: Making blood units available every month, financial aid to guardians of patients below 14 years, and reserved beds for safe transfusion."

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

 

HT Digital

- Advertisement -

GUWAHATI, July 3: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on micro-blogging platform X has recalled the state government’s Thalassemia Support Scheme amidst the increasing worries in the nation.

CM Sarma wrote, “In 2022, we launched a programme to support people suffering from thalassemia and focused on 3 key points: Making blood units available every month, financial aid to guardians of patients below 14 years, and reserved beds for safe transfusion.”

As per the current situation, every government civil hospital and medical college in Assam is now ensuring timely supply of blood units tailored in the needs of Thalassemia patients.

- Advertisement -

Additionally, Assam State Blood Transfusion Counsil now extends Rs 10, 000 annually to guardians of Thalassemia patients until the child reaches 14 years, benefitting 633 families currently.

Furthermore, district hospitals allocate 2 beds each, while medical colleges provide 4 beds specifically for Thalassemia patients ensuring convenient and secure blood transfusion during routine visits.

Earlier in June, Thalassemia Patient Advocacy Group (TPAG) urged the Minister of Health and Family Welfare J.P. Nadda to bring ‘thalassemia’ into the national spotlight.

Thalassemia is a hereditary blood condition distinguished by a deficiency of oxygen-carrying protein (hemoglobin) and a reduced number of red blood cells in the body compared to the standard levels.

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Royal Bengal Tiger spotted in Assam’s Majuli

The Hills Times -