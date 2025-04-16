35.8 C
Assam CM Urges Calm Over Waqf Act Protests, Warns Against Street Clashes

Chief Minister Dr.Himanta Biswa Sarmah addressing media people at Guwahati on 15-07-24.Pix by UB Photos
GUWAHATI, APR 16: Amid mounting protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025 in different parts of the country, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has urged restraint in the state, warning that street demonstrations could lead to conflict.

He advised those opposing the Act to approach the Supreme Court rather than resorting to public agitation.

The Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, a contentious piece of legislation, aims to streamline the management of Waqf properties by enhancing transparency, simplifying procedures, and introducing technology-based administration.

Addressing the media, Sarma stated, “The case is currently under the Supreme Court’s purview. Anyone with concerns should present them there for proper deliberation. If protests break out on the streets in Assam, supporters of the Act will also respond, which could result in clashes — something we must avoid.”

He specifically addressed the All Assam Minority Students’ Union (AAMSU), reminding them that while they may oppose the legislation, there are others who strongly support it.

“We must avoid confrontation. Communal harmony is essential for Assam’s development. People should be able to discern what is beneficial or harmful. If someone disagrees with the Act, they are free to move the Supreme Court. Similarly, supporters have also approached the Court — we did so just yesterday,” Sarma added. “But we will not allow the streets to become battlegrounds.”

Tensions escalated on Sunday in Assam’s Cachar district when a protest rally against the Act turned violent. Protesters clashed with police, throwing stones, while officers responded with baton charges to disperse the crowd. Following the incident, the Cachar district administration imposed prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).

A key provision of the amended Act stipulates that claims over government land as Waqf property will now be investigated by an officer above the rank of collector. In the case of disputes, this senior official will have the authority to make the final decision, replacing the earlier system where Waqf tribunals held jurisdiction.

Additionally, the Act introduces a provision for including non-Muslim members in both central and state Waqf boards to promote inclusivity and broader representation.

