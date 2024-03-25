19 C
Guwahati
Monday, March 25, 2024
type here...

Assam Congress Media Cell Chief Bharat Chandra Narah  Resigns

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
MLA & Chairman APCC Disciplinary Action Committee, Bharat Ch Narah addressing press conference at Rajiv Bhavan in Guwahati on 23-09-21. Pix BY UB Photos
- Advertisement -

GUWAHATI, March 24: Congress MLA Bharat Chandra Narah on Sunday resigned as the chairman of the party’s media cell in Assam.

Narah’s resignation comes a day after his wife and former union minister Ranee Narah was denied a party ticket from Lakhimpur Lok Sabha constituency.

- Advertisement -

The Congress nominated Uday Shankar Hazarika for the seat.

“I do hereby tender my resignation from my position as chairman of the Media Department, Assam PCC, effective immediately,” Narah wrote in the one-line resignation letter sent to the party’s state unit president Bhupen Kumar Borah.

Ranee Narah and Hazarika, who had quit the ruling BJP a few months ago to join the Congress, were reportedly in close contention for nomination from Lakhimpur, party sources said.

Ranee Narah is a three-time MP from Lakhimpur and has also served one term in the Rajya Sabha.

- Advertisement -

Though Hazarika is a new face in the party, he has strong support from the state Congress chief, the sources said.

Hazarika is in a straight fight with BJP candidate Pradan Baruah, who is seeking a third successive term in the constituency.

The Congress candidate for Lakhimpur was announced on Saturday, while the party nominees for 12 other seats in the state were declared on March 12.

Of the 14 Lok Sabha seats in Assam, the Congress is contesting in 13 and supporting the Assam Jaitya Parishad (AJP) nominee in one constituency.

- Advertisement -

Both the Congress and AJP are members of a 16-party United Opposition Forum, Assam, (UOFA), which was formed to fight the Lok Sabha elections together.

The Congress has three MPs from the state in the outgoing Lok Sabha, while the BJP has nine and one each is held by the AIUDF and an Independent. (PTI)

10 Vegetables That Can Beat Eggs In Providing Protein
10 Vegetables That Can Beat Eggs In Providing Protein
8 Animals That Live Far Away From Water
8 Animals That Live Far Away From Water
Popular South Indian Dishes To Try
Popular South Indian Dishes To Try
Best Beaches In Goa
Best Beaches In Goa
Top 10 Must-Try Indian Varieties Of Mango
Top 10 Must-Try Indian Varieties Of Mango
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Higher Burden Of Breast Cancer In Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Karnataka, Delhi:...

The Hills Times - 0
10 Vegetables That Can Beat Eggs In Providing Protein 8 Animals That Live Far Away From Water Popular South Indian Dishes To Try Best Beaches In Goa Top 10 Must-Try Indian Varieties Of Mango