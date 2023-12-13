19 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, December 13, 2023
type here...

Assam: Cotton University student who attempted suicide succumbs to her injuries

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital,

Guwahati, Dec 13: A first-year student from Cotton University, who had been fighting for her life at Nemcare hospital since Tuesday, succumbed to her injuries around 4 pm on Wednesday.

- Advertisement -

The student had fallen from the second floor of the MCB administrative building at the university on Tuesday afternoon and was admitted to the hospital in a critical condition.

The incident has been surrounded by controversy after the girl’s parents alleged it to be a premeditated murder. Initial reports suggested that the student might have committed suicide due to mental distress caused by some university students.

However, the parents’ allegation of a murder plot has caused uproar. The university students are awaiting the outcome of the police investigation into the incident.

The hospital authorities reported that the girl had severe head and chest injuries and was in a critical condition. Despite the hospital staff’s best efforts to aid her recovery, she could not survive.

Popular Picnic Spots in Near Guwahati
Popular Picnic Spots in Near Guwahati
7 Most Unsafe Cities In India, As Per Govt Data
7 Most Unsafe Cities In India, As Per Govt Data
Hornbill Festival 2023 Lights Up Nagaland
Hornbill Festival 2023 Lights Up Nagaland
8 Breathtaking Mountain Passes for Bikers in India
8 Breathtaking Mountain Passes for Bikers in India
The Glorious Heritage of Majuli Satras
The Glorious Heritage of Majuli Satras
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

MP Dilip Saikia minor injuries while apprehending intruder in Parliament breach...

The Hills Times - 0
Popular Picnic Spots in Near Guwahati 7 Most Unsafe Cities In India, As Per Govt Data Hornbill Festival 2023 Lights Up Nagaland 8 Breathtaking Mountain Passes for Bikers in India The Glorious Heritage of Majuli Satras