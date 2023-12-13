Assam: Cotton University student who attempted suicide succumbs to her injuries

HT Digital,

Guwahati, Dec 13: A first-year student from Cotton University, who had been fighting for her life at Nemcare hospital since Tuesday, succumbed to her injuries around 4 pm on Wednesday.

The student had fallen from the second floor of the MCB administrative building at the university on Tuesday afternoon and was admitted to the hospital in a critical condition.

The incident has been surrounded by controversy after the girl’s parents alleged it to be a premeditated murder. Initial reports suggested that the student might have committed suicide due to mental distress caused by some university students.

However, the parents’ allegation of a murder plot has caused uproar. The university students are awaiting the outcome of the police investigation into the incident.

The hospital authorities reported that the girl had severe head and chest injuries and was in a critical condition. Despite the hospital staff’s best efforts to aid her recovery, she could not survive.