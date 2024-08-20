25 C
Assam District Sees Drop in Child Malnutrition with Fish Powder in Meals

The inclusion of fish powder in meals has helped an Assam district significantly reduce child malnutrition rates, showcasing an innovative approach to improving child health.

HT Digital

August 20, Tuesday: An innovative approach to combating child malnutrition in Assam has shown promising results, with the introduction of fish powder in meals significantly reducing malnutrition rates in a district. This strategy, implemented as part of a nutrition program, has leveraged the local availability of fish to enhance the nutritional value of meals provided to children.

The initiative, which was launched to address the high prevalence of malnutrition among children in the region, has gained recognition for its effectiveness. By incorporating fish powder—a rich source of protein and essential nutrients—into regular meals, the district has seen a notable improvement in the health and growth of children.

Local officials and nutrition experts have lauded the program, emphasizing the importance of using locally sourced and culturally accepted food items to tackle malnutrition. The success of this initiative could serve as a model for other regions facing similar challenges, highlighting the potential of innovative, community-based solutions in addressing public health issues.

The program continues to monitor the progress of participating children, with plans to expand the use of fish powder in meals across other districts in Assam to further reduce malnutrition rates.

