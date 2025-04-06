24.4 C
Guwahati
Sunday, April 6, 2025
type here...

Illegal IMFL manufacturing unit busted in Mira Road; five held

National
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Thane, April 5: Maharashtra Excise department officials busted a racket involved in the illegal manufacture and sale of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) in Thane district and arrested five individuals.

Officials seized the illicit liquor mimicking prominent brands valued at Rs 47 lakh from the residence of the suspected mastermind who is on the run.

- Advertisement -

Excise Superintendent for Thane, Pravin Tambe, on Saturday, stated that officials raided a lane near a hotel in Mira Road area on April 1 and apprehended one Ramkesh Sitaram Gupta.

Related Posts:

Illicit liquor with an estimated value of Rs 1,25,470 was seized from him. Following interrogation, officials arrested a tempo driver and the supplier on Friday.

The seized liquor included popular IMFL brands like Royal Challenge and DSP Black Whiskey, the official said.

Officials subsequently raided the residence of the suspected mastermind in Bhiwandi area and were shocked to discover a fully functional illegal liquor factory situated in a room behind the house.

- Advertisement -

The unit was equipped with machinery used for manufacturing, bottling, capping, and sealing liquor bottles to mimic legitimate IMFL brands.

The seizure include liquor stock of various brands valued at Rs 47 lakh, machinery and packaging equipment, and transport vehicles, totalling Rs 61.43 lakh.

Further investigation is underway, officials said. (PTI)

10 Unique Places to Visit in South India This April
10 Unique Places to Visit in South India This April
8 Comforting South Indian dishes for a light dinner
8 Comforting South Indian dishes for a light dinner
10 Magnificent Palaces Around the World to Visit at Least Once
10 Magnificent Palaces Around the World to Visit at Least Once
Best Honeymoon Destinations in India for a Romantic Getaway
Best Honeymoon Destinations in India for a Romantic Getaway
10 Best Places to See Asian Elephants in India
10 Best Places to See Asian Elephants in India

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Protesting ASHA workers accuse INTUC of betraying them; trade union denies...

The Hills Times -
10 Unique Places to Visit in South India This April 8 Comforting South Indian dishes for a light dinner 10 Magnificent Palaces Around the World to Visit at Least Once Best Honeymoon Destinations in India for a Romantic Getaway 10 Best Places to See Asian Elephants in India