Illegal IMFL manufacturing unit busted in Mira Road; five held

Thane, April 5: Maharashtra Excise department officials busted a racket involved in the illegal manufacture and sale of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) in Thane district and arrested five individuals.

Officials seized the illicit liquor mimicking prominent brands valued at Rs 47 lakh from the residence of the suspected mastermind who is on the run.

Excise Superintendent for Thane, Pravin Tambe, on Saturday, stated that officials raided a lane near a hotel in Mira Road area on April 1 and apprehended one Ramkesh Sitaram Gupta.

Illicit liquor with an estimated value of Rs 1,25,470 was seized from him. Following interrogation, officials arrested a tempo driver and the supplier on Friday.

The seized liquor included popular IMFL brands like Royal Challenge and DSP Black Whiskey, the official said.

Officials subsequently raided the residence of the suspected mastermind in Bhiwandi area and were shocked to discover a fully functional illegal liquor factory situated in a room behind the house.

The unit was equipped with machinery used for manufacturing, bottling, capping, and sealing liquor bottles to mimic legitimate IMFL brands.

The seizure include liquor stock of various brands valued at Rs 47 lakh, machinery and packaging equipment, and transport vehicles, totalling Rs 61.43 lakh.

Further investigation is underway, officials said. (PTI)