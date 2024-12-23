14 C
Guwahati
Monday, December 23, 2024
type here...

Assam Election Commissioner reviews preparedness for upcoming Panchayat elections

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Dec 22: State Election Commissioner (SEC) of Assam Alok Kumar undertook an extensive review of the preparedness for the upcoming Panchayat elections in Cachar and Hailakandi districts, an official statement said on Sunday.  

- Advertisement -

The review was taken during a high-level meeting at the Cachar district commissioner’s conference hall to assess the groundwork for the crucial electoral exercise which was accompanied by Gitartha Barua, secretary of the State Election Commission, senior officials and commissioner.

Related Posts:

Emphasising the critical importance of free, fair, and peaceful elections, SEC Kumar stressed transparency and impartiality as the cornerstones of the electoral process.

He highlighted that the credibility of democracy depends on the smooth conduct of elections and called for collective efforts to ensure active voter participation.

“Our collective efforts must guarantee transparency, impartiality, and the active participation of all eligible voters. I urge all stakeholders to fulfill their duties with utmost diligence and integrity,” he stated.

- Advertisement -

He also outlined essential directives to ensure seamless polling, including enhanced deployment of security forces in sensitive areas, comprehensive training and orientation for polling personnel, robust voter awareness campaigns to boost participation and contingency plans to address challenges during the election process.

“The State Election Commission is committed to extending all necessary guidance and resources. Let us work together to uphold the sanctity of democracy,” the statement added.

Both the district commissioners reaffirmed their preparedness to implement these directives and their commitment to ensuring a transparent and efficient electoral process. They assured the Commissioner that their teams were equipped to tackle any challenges that may arise and to deliver successful election outcomes.

The meeting was attended by prominent stakeholders, including Cachar district commissioner Mridul Yadav, Hailakandi district commissioner Nisad Hivare, Cachar superintendent of police Numal Mahatto, Hailakandi superintendent of police and other senior administrative and police officers.

10 Himalayan Hill Stations to Visit in January
10 Himalayan Hill Stations to Visit in January
10 Hidden Places to Visit in India for Couples
10 Hidden Places to Visit in India for Couples
10 Places You Can Visit In Jaisalmer This Winter
10 Places You Can Visit In Jaisalmer This Winter
10 Hill Stations To Visit In Winter Vacation
10 Hill Stations To Visit In Winter Vacation
10 Enchanting Places To Visit In Meghalaya
10 Enchanting Places To Visit In Meghalaya

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

4th Annual Shri Shri Mahavishnu Yagna begins from March 7

The Hills Times -
10 Himalayan Hill Stations to Visit in January 10 Hidden Places to Visit in India for Couples 10 Places You Can Visit In Jaisalmer This Winter 10 Hill Stations To Visit In Winter Vacation 10 Enchanting Places To Visit In Meghalaya