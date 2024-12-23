Assam Election Commissioner reviews preparedness for upcoming Panchayat elections

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Dec 22: State Election Commissioner (SEC) of Assam Alok Kumar undertook an extensive review of the preparedness for the upcoming Panchayat elections in Cachar and Hailakandi districts, an official statement said on Sunday.

The review was taken during a high-level meeting at the Cachar district commissioner’s conference hall to assess the groundwork for the crucial electoral exercise which was accompanied by Gitartha Barua, secretary of the State Election Commission, senior officials and commissioner.

Emphasising the critical importance of free, fair, and peaceful elections, SEC Kumar stressed transparency and impartiality as the cornerstones of the electoral process.

He highlighted that the credibility of democracy depends on the smooth conduct of elections and called for collective efforts to ensure active voter participation.

“Our collective efforts must guarantee transparency, impartiality, and the active participation of all eligible voters. I urge all stakeholders to fulfill their duties with utmost diligence and integrity,” he stated.

He also outlined essential directives to ensure seamless polling, including enhanced deployment of security forces in sensitive areas, comprehensive training and orientation for polling personnel, robust voter awareness campaigns to boost participation and contingency plans to address challenges during the election process.

“The State Election Commission is committed to extending all necessary guidance and resources. Let us work together to uphold the sanctity of democracy,” the statement added.

Both the district commissioners reaffirmed their preparedness to implement these directives and their commitment to ensuring a transparent and efficient electoral process. They assured the Commissioner that their teams were equipped to tackle any challenges that may arise and to deliver successful election outcomes.

The meeting was attended by prominent stakeholders, including Cachar district commissioner Mridul Yadav, Hailakandi district commissioner Nisad Hivare, Cachar superintendent of police Numal Mahatto, Hailakandi superintendent of police and other senior administrative and police officers.