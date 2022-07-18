33 C
Assam Flood: Normalcy Returning Steadily

Assam
Updated:
By The Hills Times
Number of affected people comes down to 90,875

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, July 17: The flood situation in Assam continued to improve as no major river was flowing above the danger mark on Sunday, though a little over 90,000 people continued to remain affected due to the deluge, the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) stated in its daily report.

There was no report of any fresh fatality, as the number of people losing lives in this year’s flood and landslides in the state remained at 195.

Altogether 90,875 people in Biswanath, Cachar, Dima Hasao, Morigaon and Tamulpur districts were still reeling under the impact of the deluge, the bulletin issued by the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) added.

The affected population has come down from 1,48,645 the previous day.

Seven revenue circles and 99 villages were still impacted by the flood, the ASDMA said.

Morigaon was the worst hit with over 57,000 people under distress, followed by Cachar (28,928).

More than 6,000 people have been sheltered in 26 relief camps, the report added.

Erosions were reported from Biswanath, Bongaigaon, Morigaon and Nalbari districts on Sunday.

Landslides were also reported from Hailakandi.

