Assam flood situation worsens further

GUWAHATI, July 4: The flood situation in Assam further deteriorated with over 16.50 lakh population affected in 29 districts with the major rivers flowing above the danger level across the state on Thursday, an official bulletin said.

An alert has been sounded in Kamrup (Metro) district with the Brahmaputra, Digaru and Kollong rivers flowing above the red mark with vast tracts of land inundated.

- Advertisement -

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma chaired a meeting on the flood situation with all district commissioners late on Wednesday night and directed them to be liberal in granting relief as per norms, complete all rehabilitation claims as per norms before August 15 and provide accurate information to the headquarters so that adequate relief can be ensured.

Cabinet ministers will also be camping in the flood-affected districts for the next three days from Thursday.

The death toll in this year’s flood, landslide and storm has increased to 56 and three others are reported missing.

The severely affected flood districts are Barpeta, Biswanath, Cachar, Charaideo, Chirang, Darrang, Dhemaji, Dhubri, Dibrugarh, Goalpara, Golaghat, Hailakandi, Hojai, Jorhat, Kamrup, Kamrup Metropolitan, East Karbi Anglong, West Karbi Anglong, Karimganj, Lakhimpur, Majuli, Morigaon, Nagaon, Nalbari, Sivasagar, Sonitpur and Tinsukia districts.

- Advertisement -

Dhubri is the worst hit with over 2.23 lakh people suffering, followed by Darrang with nearly 1.84 lakh people and Lakhimpur with more than 1.66 lakh people reeling under flood waters. Brahmaputra is flowing above the danger marks at Nimatighat, Tezpur, Guwahati, Goalpara and Dhubri.

Its tributaries Subansiri at Badatighat, Burhi Dihing at Chenimari, Dikhou at Sivasagar, Disang at Nanglamuraghat, Dhansiri at Numaligarh, and Kopili at Kampur and Dharamtul are flowing above the danger levels.

The Barak river is flowing above the danger mark at AP Ghat, BP Ghat, Chota Bakra and Fuletrak, while its tributaries Dhaleswari at Gharmura, Katakhal at Matizuri and Kushiyara at Karimganj town and are also flowing above the danger marks.

Meanwhile, an official claimed that a total of seventeen animals have died so far due to drowning while 72 others rescued from flood waters inside the famed Kaziranga National Park.

- Advertisement -

The animal mortality includes 11 hog deer due to drowning in the park and five during treatment.

The forest officials rescued 63 hog deer, two each of otter, sambar and a scop owl and one each of a rhino calf, Indian hare and a jungle cat.

Currently, 26 animals are under treatment while 29 others have been released after treatment, the official said.

Eleven animals had died due to drowning while 65 others had been rescued from flood waters in the Kaziranga National Park till Wednesday.

Out of the total 233 camps in the Eastern Assam Wildlife Division, 141 are still inundated so far as against the 173 on Wednesday, the official said.

In the Eastern or Agoratoli range 21 of the 34 camps have been inundated while 38 of the 58 camps in central range, 33 out of the 39 in Western or Bagori range, 10 out of the 25 in Burapahar and three out of the nine in Bokakhat are under flood waters. (PTI)