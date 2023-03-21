Assam Girl Krishangee Gauree Triumphs ‘Miss Queen Of The World 2023’ Crown

HT Digital

- Advertisement -

GUWAHATI, March 21: Krishangee Gauree hailing from Assam has become the first Indian to be crowned “Miss Queen of the World” in the grand finale of the “Queen of the World 2023” pageant held at New Jersey in the United States of America.

The Assam girl stated that she is extremely happy to bring the title back to her country and thanked her parents, her National director Urmi as well as her well-wishers for their support and love. She also took to her Instagram handle and expressed her happiness and pride by saying, “Went to bed filled with gratitude, love, and appreciation! If you have a dream, no matter what others think you can achieve it, and no other feeling is better than that. A big thank you to my parents, my national director, my friends, and all my supporters. You guys were instrumental in my journey. So excited for the coming year and to spend more time with my queen of the world family”

The grand finale event was held from March 13 to March 18 where around 30 contestants from various countries, as well as the USA, participated in four different divisions of the pageant.

The four divisions are namely Miss Queen of the World, Ms. Queen of the World, Mrs. Queen of the World, and Elite Mrs. Queen of the World.

- Advertisement -

It is to be noted that this is the very first time that India represented in all four categories. The four women who represented India this year at the global platform are Krishangee Gauree, Gitika Karwa, Rohini Mathur, and Reshma Jhaveri respectively.

The other winners are –

Ms. Queen of the World – Rachell Diaz representing the Philippines

Mrs. Queen of the World – Hannah Benett, representing Southwest

- Advertisement -

Elite Queen of the World – Dr. Arnessa Bennett, representing Arkansas