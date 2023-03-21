Concern Prevails Over Peculiar Deaths Of Fish, Swans At Hajo Temple

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, March 21: Numerous deaths of fish and swans at Hajo’s Shiv Kund pond in Assam has let locals and temple authorities raise concerns.

The mysterious deaths of fish and swans are assumed to be caused by pond water pollution. The residents stated that the archaeological department hasn’t done anything yet about the incident.

“Due to water pollution in Shiva Kund pond, at least nine swans have died for the past 15-20 days, leaving us only with a few in the temple, and now we are noticing the deaths of fish,” added one of the individuals residing in the locality.

The archaeological department and the temple authorities are accountable for this region. Meanwhile, a representative of the archaeological department informed that they arrived at the location as soon as they were informed of the sudden deaths. They further stated that they had contacted the fishery department in order to determine whether their deaths were caused by pollution or a lack of oxygen.