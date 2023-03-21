Another Pro-Khalistani Aide Brought To Assam’s Dibrugarh Jail

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, March 21: A team from Punjab Police reached Assam’s Dibrugarh Central Jail on Tuesday with another pro-Khalistani leader. The team was escorted by the Assam Police and reached by road from Guwahati to Dibrugarh jail, where the other four aides were brought on Sunday. The supporters are Daljit Singh Kalsi, Bhagwant Singh, Gurmeet Singh and ‘Pradhanmantri’ Bajeka.

The prisoner was flown to Guwahati’s LGBI Airport from Punjab on Monday night. He was later shifted to Dibrugarh encircled with tight security early on Tuesday morning. Even though the police have not revealed the identity of the prisoner, he is suspected to be the pro-khalistani leader and ‘Waris De Punjab’ chief Amritpal Singh’s uncle Harjit Singh.

According to police officials, Amritpal’s uncle Harjit Singh and driver Harpreet Singh surrendered near Bullandpur gurdwara in Jalandhar late Sunday night.

Meanwhile, as per reports, two more pro-Khalistani leaders will be brought to Dibrugarh today. However, the identity of the individuals has not been confirmed so far.