Assam government announces ‘Ali-Aye-Ligang’ as holiday in 10 districts

HT Digital,

Guwahati, Dec 5: The Government of Assam has declared ‘Ali-Aye-Ligang’, a festival of the Mishing community, as a holiday in 10 districts of the state.

These districts include Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Sonitpur, Tinsukia, Dibrugarh, Sivasagar, Jorhat, Golaghat, Majuli and Charaideo. According to a notification from the General Administration of the Assam Government, February 14, 2024, the day of the festival, will be a holiday in these districts.

State government offices and educational institutions within these districts will remain closed on this day. The Governor of Assam has expressed pleasure in declaring the holiday for the observance of the ‘Ali-Aye-Ligang’ festival.