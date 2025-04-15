32.1 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, April 15, 2025
Assam Government Announces Major Reforms to NEET Exam Process Amid Alleged Irregularities

Assam
Updated:
By The Hills Times
Representational Image
HT Digital

GUWAHATI, APR 15: In response to alleged irregularities in the conduct of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) at certain private examination centres, the Assam government has unveiled sweeping reforms aimed at reinforcing the transparency and credibility of one of India’s most vital medical entrance exams.

Concerns were sparked after a covert investigation by Assam Police revealed unusually high scores from candidates at some private centres, raising red flags about possible malpractice and manipulation. The probe’s initial findings prompted Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to convene a high-level virtual meeting on April 14 with senior officials and the Director General of the National Testing Agency (NTA).

Following the meeting, CM Sarma reaffirmed the government’s firm commitment to upholding the integrity of competitive examinations. “NEET, being a crucial exam, warrants our highest attention. We are deploying all available resources to ensure its fair and smooth conduct,” he said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

To restore public confidence in the examination system, the Assam government has proposed a robust nine-point reform plan. Central to the plan is the decision to allow only government and government-aided institutions to serve as NEET exam centres, effectively removing private centres from the process. This move aims to block unauthorized interference and prevent potential manipulation.

Another key reform focuses on the secure handling of examination materials. New protocols will ensure safe transportation, controlled distribution, and secure storage of question papers to prevent leaks and unauthorized access. Candidate identity verification will also be tightened through the use of Aadhaar-based or other biometric systems, helping to eliminate impersonation.

CCTV surveillance will be mandated across all exam venues for real-time monitoring. Additionally, standard operating procedures will guide enhanced frisking protocols to prevent the use of electronic devices or other cheating tools. District Commissioners and Superintendents of Police will personally inspect all centres ahead of exams to ensure readiness and security.

The government will also deploy senior civil and police officers as observers to oversee the examination process on the ground. High-level coordination between the Chief Secretary, Assam Police DGP, and the NTA Director General will be maintained to ensure thorough planning and seamless implementation of the new measures.

Reinforcing its strict stance, the Assam government has emphasized a zero-tolerance policy towards malpractice. Individuals or groups found attempting to undermine the examination process will face strict legal consequences.

The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
