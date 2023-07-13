CM Sarma encourages graduates to contribute to society at Kaziranga University Convocation

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, July 12: Chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma addressed the 9th convocation of Kaziranga University in Mohbandha, Jorhat district, accentuating the importance of graduates giving back to society. He commended the students on their achievements and urged them to utilise their education for the betterment of the state and the country.

In his convocation speech, Dr Sarma highlighted the significance of the occasion as a recognition of the students’ years of hard work and experience. He encouraged them to seize the opportunities their success has opened up and apply their knowledge for the benefit of society.

The chief minister praised Assam Kaziranga University for its focus on research since its establishment in 2012. The university has been actively engaged in research activities in various fields such as renewable energy, nano technology, artificial intelligence, pharmaceuticals, urban waste management, smart agriculture, plasma physics, and more. CM Sarma said that these research initiatives hold great promise for the development of the North East region.

The CM also highlighted India’s rich tradition of profound knowledge and scientific inquiry, which has made significant contributions to various fields throughout history. He stated the importance of India’s unique approach to life and its integral perspective, which goes beyond politics, philosophy, science, or religion. The chief minister encouraged the graduates to embrace their responsibility in advancing India’s intellectual prowess globally.

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision for the next 25 years leading up to 2047, the CM urged the youth to dream, plan, and believe in themselves to create a roadmap for structural transformation. He spoke about the growing importance of digital transformation and the dominance of technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, quantum computing, nanotechnology, and more. The chief minister urged students to seize the ample scope for work and opportunities in these areas.

He also expressed his belief that the 21st century belongs to India, as the country has marked a revival at a civilisation level under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership. India’s strength in military, economic, and cultural power positions it as a major presence on the world stage and a dominant world power in the coming century.

In conclusion, the chief minister urged Assam Kaziranga University to continue focusing on priority areas and encouraged the graduating students to contribute their fullest to the nation’s growth. The convocation ceremony saw 665 students receiving their degrees and was attended by university officials, including the chancellor and vice chancellor, as well as the adviser to Education, government of Assam.