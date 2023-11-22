21 C
Thursday, November 23, 2023
Assam government to provide Rs 1.5 lakh each to Bihu Committees

Guwahati, Nov 22: The Assam government, after imposing a permission fee for cultural events including Bihu celebrations, has now declared that it will offer financial support to Bihu committees for coordinating the Bihu festival.

This announcement was made by Assam’s Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday. He stated that the state government will grant Rs 1.5 lakh to the Bihu committees, claiming it to be the first instance of such aid being extended.

This statement was made following public discontent and political criticism due to the revised tax policies. As per the new policies, individuals must pay Rs 300 as a permission fee for organising cultural processions, inclusive of Bihu celebrations.

Mira Borthakur, the president of Assam Pradesh Mahila Congress, criticised the Chief Minister, pointing out the contradiction of how the common man suffers whenever such measures are enforced by his government.

