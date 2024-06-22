Assam Governor, Himanta Biswa Sarma, Sarbananda Sonowal participate in Yoga Day events

GUWAHATI, June 21: Assam joined the nation in celebrating International Yoga Day on Friday with several events organised across the state on the occasion.

Governor Gulab Chand Kataria, chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal, among others, participated in yoga events held in various parts of the northeastern state since morning.

Kataria attended an event organised by Kamrup Metropolitan district administration at Nehru Stadium in Guwahati.

Sarma, in a post on X, wrote, “Yoga for a Fit India, Yoga for All! Participated in the state celebrations of the 10th International Day of Yoga at Tezpur.”

“The Yoga Day is a celebration of Bharat’s unique gift to the world to remain fit and healthy,” he said, while posting photographs of the event at Tezpur on the microblogging site.

Later, speaking to reporters, he lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for popularising Yoga globally.

“Yoga is about both physical and mental wellness. I urge parents to introduce yoga to their children from a young age as it will ensure a healthier life for them,” the CM said.

Sonowal took part in an event in Tinsukia and urged all to practice yoga for a healthy society and adopt it as a daily habit.

“Yoga transcends boundaries and is the beacon of good health and wellness for humanity. Let’s together bring #Yoga into our lives for the betterment of society,” he posted on X.

“Yoga enriches the mind, body and spirit. It has for millennia given the gift of wellness to humanity & in the last 10 years led by the efforts of Hon’ble PM Shri @narendramodi ji, has become a global mass movement,” the Union minister added.

The Assam Police also organised yoga camps at various locations, with officers and police personnel participating in these events.

“International Yoga Day 2024 at Assam Police establishments,” Director General of Police GP Singh posted on X, sharing photographs of the camps.

The Army units and NCC also marked the day with camps at different locations.

General Officer Commanding (GOC), 51 Sub Area, Major General P S Joshi led the celebrations at Narangi military station in Guwahati, a defence spokesperson posted on X.

The event witnessed participation by army personnel, their families and children, with the GOC also interacting with the attendees.

The Northeast directorate of NCC celebrated the day at Sarusajai stadium here, with the participation of about 2,500 cadets, a spokesperson said.

Over 21,000 NCC cadets of Silchar Group under the Northeast directorate also celebrated the occasion across Assam, Mizoram and Tripura, he added.

Similar yoga camps and other activities were organised across educational and other institutions in the state. (PTI)