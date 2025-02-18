Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya inaugurates Budget Session

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, Feb 17: Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya delivered his inaugural address on the first day of the Budget Session of the Assam Legislative Assembly on Monday.

The session was chaired by Biswajit Daimary, speaker of the Assam Legislative Assembly.

Governor Acharya said that the state has been witness to sustainable development currently. He expressed satisfaction that the inaugural session of the Budget Session of the Assam Legislative Assembly held in Kokrajhar on Monday amidst a peaceful environment.

Acharya has highlighted the we lfare and developmental initiatives initiated by state government under the philosophy of ‘Vikas Bhi, Virasat Bhi” in the state.

The Governor also held an interactive meeting with farmers, artisans, weavers, and entrepreneurs at the Central Institute of Technology on Sunday in Kokrajhar.

Acharya lauded the individuals for their remarkable contributions in the fields of weaving, entrepreneurship, and organic farming. He said that their contribution towards the prosperity in agriculture and allied sectors plays a vital role in the economic development of Assam.

Highlighting India’s rich heritage which is predominantly an agrarian economy with adequate emphasis on micro and small enterprising activities, the Governor said the role and services rendered by the farmers, weavers, artisans and entrepreneurs for making the state and BTR self-reliant has been exceptional. He also asked them to become role model to the next generation entrepreneurs to enable Assam and BTR curve a niche in the entrepreneurial ecosystem in the country.

The Governor also underscored the relentless efforts of the Central Government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with the State and Council Governments, in supporting farmers through various welfare schemes. He asked everyone to take advantage of these initiatives to establish themselves as role model in the sector. Encouraging sustainable agricultural practices, he stressed that organic and systematic farming have the potential to transform farmers into employment generators. Acharya, therefore, called upon all present to inspire others to take up modern farming like natural farming and climate resilience crop cultivation to ensure greater self-reliance and growth.

Moreover, the Governor appealed to everyone to listen to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Mann Ki Baat, describing it as a source of inspiration that offers new ideas to enhance their standard of living.

As part of the event, the Governor ceremoniously handed over essential goods to the District Commissioner of Kokrajhar under the Governor Assam Amrit Sarovar Sadbhavna Sangat Protsahan Yojana for him to hand over the same to the beneficiaries.

During the session, a special discussion on the welfare and development of the Sixth Schedule areas was held where all elected members including ruling and opposition leaders took part.

UPPL legislature leader, Lawrence Islary highlighting the importance of development of Sixth Schedule, said that the Sixth Schedule councils must be uplifted and developed.

In the discussion, chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma stated that the day has been regarded as a historic and eventful for the people of the state as the Budget Session of the Assam Legislative Assembly has been held out of the existing Assam Legislative Assembly House.

He said that people cutting across the communities have been witnessing peace and tranquility under the banner good governance in Bodoland region.

The CM has announced financial assistance for the three sixth schedule councils, including Rs 500 crore for the development of Bodoland Territorial Region, Rs 200 crore for Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council and Rs 100 crore for the Dima Hasao Autonomous Council.

He said that the state government was committed to work for all round development and welfare of the sixth schedule councils and autonomous councils across the state.

“ The Hon’ble Governor’s address at the historic Assam Assembly session in Kokrajhar showcased our commitment to the philosophy of ‘Vikas Bhi, Virasat Bhi.’ The speech outlined our government’s growth roadmap and highlighted key achievements, all driven by our people-centric governance approach”, CM said. Pramod Boro, the chief executive member of Bodoland Territorial Region stated that the hosting of the Budget Session in Kokrajhar was a historic and a significant chapter in the Assam’s legislative history. He said that people of the region have extended their deep cooperation and support while hosting the Assembly session in a meaningful way.