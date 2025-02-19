Citizens of BTR hail Budget Session held in Kokrajhar

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, Feb 18: Citizens across communities and organisations in Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) lauded the inaugural session of the Budget Session of the Assam Legislative Assembly (ALA) being held at the BTC Legislative Assembly House, Bodofa Nwgwr in Kokrajhar on Monday.

- Advertisement -

The session marked a historic day for Assam Legislative Assembly, as the session for the Assam budget was conducted for the first time outside the existing Legislative Assembly at Dispur.

The session also focused on a special discussion on the Sixth Schedule in the assembly.

All elected members representing ruling and opposition parties including chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and other ministers took part in the budget session.

Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya delivered his inaugural speech highlighting the welfare and developmental initiatives initiated by the state government and Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR).

- Advertisement -

Biswajit Daimary, speaker of the Assam Legislative Assembly chaired the Budget Session that focused on social integration and tranquility among the citizens.

Pramod Boro, the chief executive member of Bodoland Territorial Region hailed the smooth completion of the inaugural session of Assam Legislative Assembly in Kokrajhar, stating that the day marked a milestone in BTR’s legislative history.

“A landmark day in BTR’s legislative history. The day of 17th February, marked an epoch moment for both BTR and Assam as Kokrajhar—the City of Peace—hosted the Budget Session of Assam Legislative Assembly for the first time ever outside Dispur. This transformative journey has been made possible by the visionary leadership of Hon’ble PM Adarniya Shri Narendra Modi Ji and the decisive resolve of Hon’ble Home Minister, Mananiya Shri Amit Shah Ji, whose unwavering commitment to lasting peace in BTR has reshaped our region’s present and future,” CEM Boro said.

CEM Boro has extended his heartfelt gratitude to His Excellency, Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya for his continued guidance, and “Karmayogi” CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, whose dynamic leadership is propelling BTR to new heights of development.

- Advertisement -

“I extend my heartfelt gratitude to His Excellency, the Hon’ble Governor Shri Laxman Acharya Ji, for his continued guidance, and to our ‘Karmayogi’ CM Himanta Biswa Sarma dangoriya, whose dynamic leadership is propelling BTR to new heights of development,” he further said.

He also expressed his sincere appreciation to speaker Biswajit Daimary for presiding over this historic session, as well as to all the esteemed cabinet ministers and MLAs for their wholehearted participation in this significant moment.

“My sincere appreciation also goes to Hon’ble Speaker Shri Biswajit Daimary dangoriya for presiding over this historic session, as well as to all esteemed cabinet ministers and Hon’ble MLAs for their wholehearted participation in this significant moment. This historic session marks not just a milestone, but a new era of governance and collaboration—one that will further strengthen Assam’s federal democracy, accelerate BTR’s progress, and pave the way for a brighter, more inclusive future”, he added.

The All Bodo Students Union (ABSU) has expressed its gratitude and sincere thanks to the chief minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma and state government of Assam for organising the first ever budget session of the Assam Legislative Assembly being held at the BTC Legislative Assembly House in Kokrajhar.

ABSU president, Dipen Boro stated that the day of Budget Session’s Inaugural day, marked a historic day and a landmark in the history of BTR’s legislative.

“ We extend our heartfelt gratitude to Hon’ble Chief Minister Srijut Himanta Biswa Sarma emphasising for passing of the bill and efforts made for 125th Amendment of constitution for the Sixth Schedule Council during his recent speech as per our demand and appeal at the first-ever Budget Assembly Session of BTCLA in Kokrajhar. His support reinforces the collective commitment to safeguarding the rights, identity, and implementation of the Bodo Accord, 2020. We indeed are looking forward towards continued collaboration for a prosperous and harmonious future of Bodoland”, Boro said.

Commenting on the session a senior citizen in Kokrajhar said, “we witnessed a historic moment as Assam Legislative Assembly held its inaugural budget session in Kokrajhar on February 17, which seems like a ceremony in the history of BTR’s legislative procedure”.

“We are very excited after witnessing the Assam Legislative Assembly session in Kokrajhar-the city of peace. We extend our heartiest gratitude and sincere thanks to CEM of BTR, Pramod Boro and CM Himanta Biswa Sarma for taking bold initiative to host the Budget Session in Kokrajhar,” the citizen added.