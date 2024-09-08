27 C
Guwahati
Sunday, September 8, 2024
Assam Govt merges SEBA, AHSEC into Unified Education Board

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Sept 8: The Assam Government has declared the integration of the Secondary Education Board of Assam (SEBA) and the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) with the objective of establishing a consolidated Assam State School Education Board, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on Sunday.

The Chief Minister informed that the newly formed board will align school education with the requirements of the 21st century.

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, Sarma stated, “In a major milestone towards taking our education sector to new heights and in confirmity with NEP 2020, we have merged SEBA & AHSEC to form a unified 𝐀𝐬𝐬𝐚𝐦 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐒𝐜𝐡𝐨𝐨𝐥 𝐄𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐁𝐨𝐚𝐫𝐝. The new board will synchronize school education tailored to the needs of the 21st century.”

Meanwhile, an official notification, issued under the authority of the Assam Governor, has confirmed the appointment of R. C. Jain, IAS (Retd.), as the Chairman of the Assam State School Education Board for a term of three years or until he reaches the age of 70, whichever occurs first from the date of the notification.

Consequently, Jain has been relieved of his duties as Chairman of the School Education Board (SEBA) of Assam, effective immediately.

“Shri R.C Jain, IAS (Retd.) is hereby released from the charges of Chairman, School Education Board (SEBA) of Assam with immediate effect. The emoluments of the Chairman, Assam State School Education Board shall be as per the Clause 8 of the aforesaid act”, the order read.

India-Singapore MoU to mark urban developmental dawn in Assam: CM

The Hills Times -
