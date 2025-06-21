Assam GST Department Uncovers ₹5.8 Crore in Tax Suppression Across Multiple Districts

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, JUNE 21: In the biggest raid against tax evasion, the State GST department of Assam government has recovered tax suppression to the tune of nearly ₹5.8 crore. The recoveries came in the wake of a string of raids on business outlets at Barpeta Road, Jorhat, and Tinsukia. Official announcements issued on Friday confirmed the recovery and reiterated that investigations into cases of bogus tax credits are continued.

The Finance (Taxation) Department conducted search and seizure actions against companies suspected of following practices like suppression of sales, misclassification of goods, and fictitious claims of Input Tax Credit (ITC). These raids are part of an overall drive against tax malpractices in the state.

Authorities from Barpeta Road Unit raided M/s Apsara Beej Bhander on Thursday, they reported. Preliminary examinations showed huge physical and audited stock mismatches indicative of a suspected tax evasion of approximately ₹15 lakh as well as an estimated suppressed turnover of ₹3 crore. Final amounts await detailed verification.

In Tinsukia, the Jain Marketeers raid revealed irregularities of ineligible ITC claims and absence of SGST cash payments in full. Officials have approximated initial tax evasion of ₹20 lakh and suppressed turnover of ₹80 lakh, indicating severe doubts regarding compliance in the area.

Earlier, on June 11, the Jorhat Unit conducted a raid on M/s Dolly Glass and Décor. The department discovered cogent evidence of tax evasion by means of doctored E-way bills, forged trading accounts, and inconsistencies in sales and purchase records. The owner reportedly confessed to hiding transactions, resulting in an estimated tax evasion of approximately ₹2 crore.

In its statement, the department emphasized the significance of these operations in safeguarding state revenue as well as ensuring transparency. “We won’t accept tax malpractices,” said the department, issuing a warning that legal action, including arrests, may be initiated depending on the results of the ongoing investigation.