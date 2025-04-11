Assam HSLC 2025 Results: Amishii Saikia Tops with 591 Marks

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, APR 11: The Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) has officially announced the results of the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) Examination 2025, bringing an end to the long wait of thousands of students across the state.

This year’s results showcased exceptional performances, particularly by students from Pragya Academy, Jorhat and Assam Jatiya Vidyalaya, Guwahati.

Topping the merit list is Amishii Saikia of Pragya Academy, Jorhat, who secured the first position with an impressive 591 marks. Close behind, Saptarshi Bordoloi of Assam Jatiya Vidyalaya, Guwahati, claimed the second rank with 590 marks, while Anirban Borgohain, also from Pragya Academy, secured the third spot with 589 marks.

In terms of overall performance, male candidates outperformed female candidates, registering a pass percentage of 67.59%, compared to 61.09% for females. District-wise, Sivasagar recorded the highest pass percentage at 85.55%, followed by Dibrugarh (81.10%) and Dhemaji (80.64%).

Out of the 4,29,449 students who registered for the exam, 4,22,737 appeared, and 2,70,471 students passed. Among them, 89,041 students secured first division, 1,35,568 were placed in second division, and 45,862 received third division. Additionally, 5,336 students earned distinction marks, 16,517 secured star marks, and 1,68,312 received letter marks across subjects.

The HSLC examinations were conducted between February 15 and March 3, 2025, and the results were released within 37 days, reflecting the board’s efficiency. However, 6,712 candidates remained absent, 22 results were withheld, and 101 students were expelled due to misconduct during the exams.

For students dissatisfied with their marks, SEBA has opened the option for re-evaluation and rechecking through its official portal. Furthermore, the board will soon announce the schedule for the HSLC Compartment Exams 2025 for those who did not clear one or two subjects.

Students can check their individual results through SEBA’s official websites or via SMS services, ensuring accessible and convenient result retrieval for all.