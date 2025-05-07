Assam Conducts Major Mock Drill as Part of Nationwide Civil Defence Preparedness

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, May 7: Assam is taking part in a nationwide civil defence preparedness exercise today, May 7, with 14 designated civil defence districts conducting a large-scale mock drill. The operation, mandated by the Ministry of Home Affairs, is part of a broader national effort to assess emergency readiness following heightened security concerns after the deadly terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu & Kashmir, on April 22, which claimed 26 lives.

- Advertisement -

Unlike regular administrative divisions, civil defence districts are specially identified zones of strategic importance—often containing vital infrastructure such as military cantonments, oil refineries, or nuclear facilities. Their designation is based on vulnerability assessments and the need for heightened emergency response capability.

To ensure effective coordination, Assam Chief Secretary Ravi Kota chaired a high-level meeting with stakeholder departments and agencies. A senior government official told PTI that detailed instructions had been issued to all 14 participating districts to conduct the drill in line with central guidelines. The exercise is scheduled to begin at 4 PM and will continue through all planned stages.

The Assam Police’s Home Guard and Civil Defence wing will lead the drill, supported by multiple agencies. Inspector General of Police Arabinda Kalita confirmed participation from departments including fire services, health, disaster management, BSNL, and DIPR. The Indian Army has also been informed and is likely to join, with drills planned in Guwahati as well.

Ahead of the operation, the state’s Fire and Emergency Services (F&ES) headquarters issued directives to district centres, emphasizing the need for coordination with local authorities and civil defence volunteers. “All F&ES Station In-charges must work closely with District Controllers and Civil Defence Wardens to ensure the drill proceeds smoothly,” the communication read.

- Advertisement -

Key objectives of the drill include testing air raid warning systems, establishing secure communication channels with the Indian Air Force, and assessing the functionality of control and shadow control rooms. The exercise will also evaluate evacuation plans, blackout protocols, camouflage procedures for critical sites, and the responsiveness of civil defence units.

Crucially, civilians will play an active role in the simulation. The government has called on students, hospital staff, employees of public and private institutions, and transport workers to participate in various training scenarios simulating hostile attacks and emergency responses.

The nationwide mock drill initiative was prompted by a Ministry of Home Affairs advisory highlighting “new and complex threats” to national security. Tensions between India and Pakistan have escalated since the Pahalgam massacre, prompting the government to prioritize both offensive counter-terrorism actions and civil defence readiness.