Northern Airports Shut Amid Heightened Security After Indian Strikes on Terror Camps

GUWAHATI, MAY 7: In the aftermath of India’s pre-dawn military strike on terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), several civilian airports across northern India have been temporarily shut as a precautionary measure. The closures come amid heightened airspace security alerts following Operation Sindoor, the largest coordinated military response by India in recent years.

The affected airports include Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh), Leh, Jammu, Srinagar (Jammu & Kashmir), Amritsar (Punjab), Bikaner (Rajasthan), and Hindon in the Delhi NCR region. Leading Indian airlines—IndiGo, SpiceJet, Air India, and Air India Express—have announced suspension of operations at these airports and urged passengers to check their flight status before heading to the airport.

“Due to the ongoing situation, airports in parts of North India… are closed until further notice. Departures, arrivals, and connecting flights may be impacted,” SpiceJet posted on X. IndiGo confirmed that its flights to and from Bikaner are affected and similarly advised travelers to stay updated.

Air India, operated by the Tata Group, suspended flights to and from several cities including Jammu, Srinagar, Leh, Amritsar, Jodhpur, Bhuj, Jamnagar, Chandigarh, and Rajkot until at least 12 noon on May 7. The airline also rerouted two international flights originally bound for Amritsar to Delhi. Akasa Air confirmed all its flights in and out of Srinagar have been cancelled due to the airport closure.

The airport shutdowns follow India’s military operation, Operation Sindoor, launched in retaliation for the April 22 terrorist attack in Pahalgam, which claimed the lives of 26 people, including 25 Indian tourists and one Nepali citizen. In its official statement, the Indian government described the strikes as “focused, measured, and non-escalatory,” emphasizing that no Pakistani military targets were involved.

“These steps follow the heinous Pahalgam terror attack. We are fulfilling our commitment to hold those responsible accountable,” said the government.

The fallout from the strike is now extending beyond India. International carriers are beginning to adjust routes amid growing airspace concerns. Qatar Airways became one of the first to suspend flights to Pakistan due to the closure of Pakistani airspace, stating it is closely monitoring the situation and prioritizing passenger safety.

Tensions remain high as both civil aviation and diplomatic channels respond to the rapidly evolving situation. India had earlier downgraded diplomatic ties with Pakistan, prompting Islamabad to cancel agreements and deny Indian carriers access to its airspace. Further developments are expected as authorities continue to assess the region’s security and operational status.