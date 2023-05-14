29 C
Guwahati
Sunday, May 14, 2023
type here...

Assam Human Rights Award to MLA Padma Hazarika

Assam
Updated:
Avatar photo
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

 

HT Correspondent

- Advertisement -

BISWANATH CHARIALI, May 13: The Assam Human Rights Award 2023 is officially announced on Saturday. The letter signed by National Human Rights and Crime Control Bureau, Assam president Nishant Thard said that Padma Hazarika, the chairman of Kanyaka Multipurpose Agricultural Farm and Garukhuti Project in Sipajhar will be presented with Assam Human Rights Award 2023 for paving the way for self-employment in agriculture.

Assam Human Rights Award 2023 distribution ceremony will take place at the State Convention 2023 of the National Human Rights and Crime Control Bureau, Assam scheduled to be held in Guwahati. The Governor of Assam Gulab Chand Kataria also confirmed his presence in the convension. National president of the Bureau Dr Randhir Kumar will also be present on the occasion. The state media officer of the National Human Rights and Crime Control Bureau of Assam Mrinmay Kumar Nath has handed over the invitation letter of the award distribution ceremony to Padma Hazarika, MLA, Sootea LAC on Saturday.

Vastu Tips To Remove Negative Energy From Your Home
Vastu Tips To Remove Negative Energy From Your Home
Iconic Places In Northeast India
Iconic Places In Northeast India
Oldest Living Trees In The World
Oldest Living Trees In The World
Most Beautiful Royal Palaces In India
Most Beautiful Royal Palaces In India
Best Computer Science Engineering Colleges In India
Best Computer Science Engineering Colleges In India
- Advertisement -
Avatar photo
The Hills Timeshttp://www.thehillstimes.in
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

14 May, 2023 | ePaper

The Hills Times - 0
Vastu Tips To Remove Negative Energy From Your Home Iconic Places In Northeast India Oldest Living Trees In The World Most Beautiful Royal Palaces In India Best Computer Science Engineering Colleges In India