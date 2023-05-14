Assam Human Rights Award to MLA Padma Hazarika

HT Correspondent

- Advertisement -

BISWANATH CHARIALI, May 13: The Assam Human Rights Award 2023 is officially announced on Saturday. The letter signed by National Human Rights and Crime Control Bureau, Assam president Nishant Thard said that Padma Hazarika, the chairman of Kanyaka Multipurpose Agricultural Farm and Garukhuti Project in Sipajhar will be presented with Assam Human Rights Award 2023 for paving the way for self-employment in agriculture.

Assam Human Rights Award 2023 distribution ceremony will take place at the State Convention 2023 of the National Human Rights and Crime Control Bureau, Assam scheduled to be held in Guwahati. The Governor of Assam Gulab Chand Kataria also confirmed his presence in the convension. National president of the Bureau Dr Randhir Kumar will also be present on the occasion. The state media officer of the National Human Rights and Crime Control Bureau of Assam Mrinmay Kumar Nath has handed over the invitation letter of the award distribution ceremony to Padma Hazarika, MLA, Sootea LAC on Saturday.