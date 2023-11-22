Assam: Jalukbari police outpost personnel reserve closed for extorting money, video surfaces

HT Digital,

Guwahati, Nov 22: Four police officials from the Jalukbari police outpost have been suspended for allegedly extorting money from sand-laden vehicles in the Lankeswar locality of Guwahati city.

The incident, which happened in broad daylight, came to light after a local resident captured the act on a mobile phone and shared the video with Guwahati Police Commissioner Diganta Barah.

The suspended officials, identified as Mrigen Talukdar, Faizul Rahman, Inamul Haque and Rubul Nath, were immediately relieved from their duties by the Commissionerate of Police, Guwahati.