Assam: KAAC CEM Tuliram Ronghang distribute appointment letters to newly appointed Karbi language teachers

HT Digital,

Karbi Anglong, Nov 2: Karbi Anglong Autonomouc Council’s Chief Executive Member Tuliram Ronghang on November 2 distributed appointment letters to newly appointed Karbi Medium teachers and Karbi language teachers.

A total of 50 persons received their appointment letters from Tuliram Ronghang.

The appointment letters were distributed during an official ceremony in Karbi Anglong which saw the attendance of notable members of the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council.

It needs mention here, Assam Education Minister Dr Ranoj Pegu informed that the state government is planning to advertise over 10,000 vacancies in the education department soon.