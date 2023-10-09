Assam: Karimganj district AAP president arrested on charges of cheating government job aspirants

HT Digital,

Karimganj, Oct 9: The district unit president of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Karimganj was detained by police on Monday on charges of defrauding government job aspirants under the pretence of securing them positions as Home Guards.

The leader, Sainul Haque, was apprehended from his residence at Patiala village of Anipur by Ram Krishnanagar police on Sunday night. Accusations against Haque include collecting substantial funds from job seekers and deceiving them.

Sources indicate that those who had previously paid Haque had been successfully recruited as home guards. However, an FIR was lodged against Haque by a group of job seekers at the Ram Krishnanagar police station, leading to a change in circumstances.

It has also emerged that Haque, a former home guard jawan, allegedly used his political influence for appointments. The Karimganj police are currently interrogating Haque at the Ram Krishnanagar police station.