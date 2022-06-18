Assam: Landslides Kill Two Children In Goalpara

GUWAHATI, June 17 (IANS): Heavy downpours continued to lash parts of Assam on Thursday where two children have been killed due to landslides in Goalpara district. The incident happened in the Azadnagar area in Goalpara.

Due to heavy rain, the land collapsed and two children died on the spot. The deceased were identified as Hussain Ali and Asma Khatun, both were siblings.

The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) along with police officials retrieved the bodies. The bodies were taken to the district civil hospital for post-mortem.

On Wednesday, an auto-rickshaw driver was killed after a tree fell on him amidst the incessant rain. The incident took place in Karimganj district where two other persons were also injured.

Landslides that were triggered by torrential rains reported from five districts in Assam. One man got injured in Guwahati in the early morning on Thursday. The road connectivity with the Dima Hasao district was again affected due to multiple landslides and the district administration has partially shut down the road for vehicular movement.