Friday, January 12, 2024
Assam: LPG transporters halt operations jeopardising Bhogali Bihu celebrations

HT Digital,

Guwahati, Jan 12: As the festive spirit of Bhogali Bihu engulfs Assam, a shadow looms over the celebrations due to a significant disruption in the supply of LPG.

The Assam State Transport Corporation (ASTC), which typically ensures the seamless movement of goods within the state, is facing a challenge as LPG transport workers have declared an indefinite strike beginning March 4th.

This strike is poised to halt the movement of all LPG carrying tankers and cylinder trucks, leading to a potential shortage of this essential cooking fuel during a time of feasting and celebration

These protests have escalated to the point where transporters have vowed an indefinite strike, expressing their discontent with the current terms and conditions that they find unfavorable.

The timing of this strike is particularly impactful as Bhogali Bihu, also known as Magh Bihu, is a harvest festival celebrated in January, where feasts and bonfires mark the culmination of the harvesting season. The unavailability of LPG could dampen the high spirits of this festival, affecting the preparation of traditional foods and community feasts.

The situation underscores the importance of LPG as a lifeline for cooking and heating, especially during times of celebration.

As families in Assam prepare for Bhogali Bihu, the uncertainty of LPG supply poses a significant inconvenience, threatening to disrupt the joyous festivities that are a hallmark of Assamese culture and heritage.

