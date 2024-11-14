21 C
Guwahati
Thursday, November 14, 2024
type here...

Toyota unveils special limited editions for popular models

Business
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Nov 13: Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) is excited to make this year-end memorable for car buyers with the launch of the Special Limited Edition across its popular models — Glanza, Urban Cruiser Taisor and Urban Cruiser Hyryder.

- Advertisement -


Following the overwhelming response to the recently introduced Festival Limited Editions, the Special Limited-Edition takes Toyota’s commitment towards customer centricity a step further by offering Toyota Genuine Accessory (TGA) packages. By allowing customers to personalize their vehicles, the Special Limited-Edition allows buyers to own a special upgraded version of their preferred Toyota model with a blend of style and enhanced functionality. This also allows customers to choose between the Special Limited- Edition package or avail themselves exclusive year-end offers.

Apart from Special Limited Edition, Toyota is offering exclusive year end offers above Rs 1 Lac in Toyota Glanza, Urban Cruiser Taisor & Rumion (Except CNG models). Awesome consumer benefits will continue up till 31st Dec 2024

Commenting on Toyota customer first philosophy, Mr. Sabari Manohar – Vice President, Sales-Service-Used Car Business, Toyota Kirloskar Motor said, “We are thrilled by the tremendous customer response to our previously announced Festival Editions of the Glanza, Urban Cruiser Taisor and Urban Cruiser Hyryder, each offering a unique combination of premium styling and advanced features. The new Special Limited-Edition of Glanza, Urban Cruiser Taisor & Urban Cruiser Hyrdyer reflect our dedication to crafting offerings that cater to enhanced preferences of our customers, elevating their ownership experience.

With these special Toyota Genuine Accessories fitted by Toyota’s certified technicians along with extended warranty coverage, customers can enjoy a seamless ownership experience. We believe these limited period editions provide an incredible opportunity for customers to own a stylish, feature-rich vehicle, making their year-end celebrations even more memorable.”
Bookings for Special Limited-Edition of the Glanza, Urban Cruiser Taisor and Urban Cruiser Hyrdyer are now open at all Toyota dealerships, as well as online at www.toyotabharat.com/online-booking.

Related Posts:

Hill Station Near Kerala To Visit In November And December
Hill Station Near Kerala To Visit In November And December
10 Places To Visit In Assam In November-December
10 Places To Visit In Assam In November-December
Sunflower Seed Benefits: 8 Reasons to Add Sunflower Seeds to Your Diet
Sunflower Seed Benefits: 8 Reasons to Add Sunflower Seeds to Your Diet
10 Places In Kashmir Where You Can See Snow This Winter
10 Places In Kashmir Where You Can See Snow This Winter
8 High-Protein Low-Calorie Vegetarian Dinner
8 High-Protein Low-Calorie Vegetarian Dinner

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

HDFC Bank to launch SMART classes in 3,500 schools

The Hills Times -
Hill Station Near Kerala To Visit In November And December 10 Places To Visit In Assam In November-December Sunflower Seed Benefits: 8 Reasons to Add Sunflower Seeds to Your Diet 10 Places In Kashmir Where You Can See Snow This Winter 8 High-Protein Low-Calorie Vegetarian Dinner