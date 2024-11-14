Toyota unveils special limited editions for popular models

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Nov 13: Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) is excited to make this year-end memorable for car buyers with the launch of the Special Limited Edition across its popular models — Glanza, Urban Cruiser Taisor and Urban Cruiser Hyryder.

Following the overwhelming response to the recently introduced Festival Limited Editions, the Special Limited-Edition takes Toyota’s commitment towards customer centricity a step further by offering Toyota Genuine Accessory (TGA) packages. By allowing customers to personalize their vehicles, the Special Limited-Edition allows buyers to own a special upgraded version of their preferred Toyota model with a blend of style and enhanced functionality. This also allows customers to choose between the Special Limited- Edition package or avail themselves exclusive year-end offers.



Apart from Special Limited Edition, Toyota is offering exclusive year end offers above Rs 1 Lac in Toyota Glanza, Urban Cruiser Taisor & Rumion (Except CNG models). Awesome consumer benefits will continue up till 31st Dec 2024



Commenting on Toyota customer first philosophy, Mr. Sabari Manohar – Vice President, Sales-Service-Used Car Business, Toyota Kirloskar Motor said, “We are thrilled by the tremendous customer response to our previously announced Festival Editions of the Glanza, Urban Cruiser Taisor and Urban Cruiser Hyryder, each offering a unique combination of premium styling and advanced features. The new Special Limited-Edition of Glanza, Urban Cruiser Taisor & Urban Cruiser Hyrdyer reflect our dedication to crafting offerings that cater to enhanced preferences of our customers, elevating their ownership experience.



With these special Toyota Genuine Accessories fitted by Toyota’s certified technicians along with extended warranty coverage, customers can enjoy a seamless ownership experience. We believe these limited period editions provide an incredible opportunity for customers to own a stylish, feature-rich vehicle, making their year-end celebrations even more memorable.”

Bookings for Special Limited-Edition of the Glanza, Urban Cruiser Taisor and Urban Cruiser Hyrdyer are now open at all Toyota dealerships, as well as online at www.toyotabharat.com/online-booking.