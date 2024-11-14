21 C
Guwahati
Thursday, November 14, 2024
Ather Energy brings back service carnival with exclusive offers

Business
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Nov 13: Ather Energy, a leading name in India’s electric two-wheeler industry, has relaunched its Ather Service Carnival, running from 11th to 17th November 2024. This event offers customers a free 15-point vehicle health check, a 10% discount on labour, a 5% discount on parts, and a 15% discount on polishing services.

Ather owners can book appointments via the Ather App to enjoy these exclusive savings and benefit from expert technical support. With 215 service centres across India, the carnival reflects Ather’s commitment to customer satisfaction, making essential maintenance easy and accessible for a smooth, hassle-free ride.

