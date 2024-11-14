21 C
Guwahati
Thursday, November 14, 2024
HDFC Bank to launch SMART classes in 3,500 schools

Business
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
Digital learning and scholarships for underprivileged students

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Nov 13: HDFC Bank, marking Children’s Day, has announced ambitious new goals through its CSR initiative, Parivartan, aimed at transforming the education landscape for underprivileged students across India.

By 2025, the bank plans to introduce SMART classes in 3,500 schools, award scholarships to 25,000 students, and help 20 lakh students reach age-appropriate learning levels.

Over the past decade, Parivartan has made a significant impact in India’s educational sector, reaching more than 2.16 crore students, training over 20.22 lakh teachers, and providing support to over 2.87 lakh schools nationwide. The programme has already introduced smart classrooms, improved educational infrastructure, and fostered digital learning environments, allowing students from disadvantaged backgrounds to access quality education.

One inspiring example is Jamapur in Varanasi, where children from tribal families, including Kalash and Komal, have been able to continue schooling thanks to the new SMART school facilities established through a collaboration between HDFC Bank Parivartan and Ambuja Cement Foundation. The school now offers digital classrooms, modern libraries, science labs, and sports facilities, significantly increasing attendance and, for the first time, bringing more girls into the classroom.

Kaizad M Bharucha, Deputy Managing Director of HDFC Bank, stated, “Education is the cornerstone of a brighter and more equitable future. Through Parivartan, we are committed to creating educational opportunities, empowering teachers, and supporting resilient communities. This Children’s Day, we reaffirm our dedication to helping every child realise their potential.”

Parivartan’s initiatives align with the government’s Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan and the UN Sustainable Development Goals, focusing on critical areas such as teacher training, career guidance, and infrastructural development. In addition to education, Parivartan supports rural development, healthcare, and financial literacy, investing over INR 5,100 crore in sustainable socio-economic growth since its launch in 2014.

Nusrat Pathan, Head of CSR at HDFC Bank, highlighted the programme’s collective approach, saying, “We are actively collaborating with government bodies, NGOs, and community organisations to bring educational resources to those who need them most, raising the standard of education across government schools and providing students with tools to thrive.”

With these initiatives, HDFC Bank Parivartan aims to bridge educational gaps, encourage school attendance, and provide underprivileged students with the support they need to pursue their dreams. Through a combination of SMART classes, scholarships, and policy-aligned programmes, the initiative is helping to build a brighter, more inclusive future for millions of young Indians.

The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
