Assam: Man awarded 25 years imprisonment in 2015 POCSO case

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital,

Guwahati, Dec 4: Ranjan Deka was sentenced to 25 years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 10,000 by the POCSO court in Kamrup Metropolitan district today, for a child sexual assault case.

The case against Deka was registered in Guwahati’s Gorchuk police station in 2015. After an extended trial, the court delivered this punishment based on solid evidence.

The court also directed the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) of Kamrup Metropolitan district to pay Rs 2 lakh for the rehabilitation of the minor victim.

