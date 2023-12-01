19 C
Guwahati
Saturday, December 2, 2023
Assam: Manipur insurgent group ‘PREPAK’ cadre arrested in Dibrugarh

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital,

Guwahati, Dec 1: A member associated with the banned insurgent group, People’s Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (PREPAK) from Manipur, was seized in Dibrugarh district, Assam on Friday.

The Lahowal Police arrested Nongthombam Kabichandram Singh, the accused, from Mohanbari Airport in Dibrugarh after receiving specific intelligence about his location. Several suspicious documents were discovered in Singh’s possession.

Police suspect that Singh’s visit was related to some activities of the insurgent group. Investigations are currently underway.

