Air Force Station Mohanbari hosts media orientation capsule

HT Correspondent

DIBRUGARH, Aug 22: The Air Force Station Mohanbari, located in Dibrugarh under the Eastern Air Command of the Indian Air Force, organised a comprehensive ‘Media Orientation Capsule’ on Tuesday for the benefit of media personnel.

Group captain Prashant Chavan, the station commander of Air Force Station Mohanbari, extended a warm welcome to the attending media representatives. Air commodore Subroto Kundu, Air -II, responsible for transport and helicopter operations under the Eastern Air Command, emphasised the media’s significance and its role as a potent force multiplier during his address.

The orientation capsule featured a presentation on the Indian Air Force, encompassing its historical background, the establishment of Air Force Station Mohanbari, insights into the Indian Air Force’s humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR) operations, the concept of self-reliance (Atma Nirbharata) within the service, and the IAF’s contribution to national development.

Highlighting the IAF’s contemporary aircraft and advanced weapon systems, sensors, and networks that contribute to its dominance as an aerial power, the event aimed to offer insight into IAF operations, particularly in the context of North East India.

The Indian Armed Forces are dedicated to fostering mutual understanding and collaboration with the media at all operational levels. This endeavour is demonstrated through a series of media orientation capsules conducted nationwide by the Indian Air Force. Recognising the media’s role as a force multiplier, the capsules facilitate the projection of the Armed Forces’ multifaceted contributions to nation-building.

Strengthening the bond between the military and the media is crucial to accurately convey perspectives to the nation and the world. To enhance this connection, the ‘Media Orientation Capsule’ was conceived and executed, according to IAF officials.

The media received insights into the IAF’s historical journey and gained understanding of various operational aspects, encompassing fighter aircraft, transport aircraft, helicopters, and base functions. The responsibilities of Air Force bases, with a special focus on Air Force Station Mohanbari, were delineated.

The IAF’s commitment to embracing modern systems was underscored, with emphasis on India’s self-reliance drive, showcasing accomplishments like the Light Combat Aircraft (LCA), Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH), Light Combat Helicopter (LCH), Air Defence (AD) systems, and communication technologies.

Furthermore, the capsule shed light on the IAF’s involvement in humanitarian assistance and disaster relief missions, particularly in North East India, in response to various crises and calamities.

The event concluded with a static display of the Air Force Station Mohanbari’s assets.

The orientation capsule was designed to foster awareness, enhance understanding, and strengthen rapport between the Indian Air Force and the media.