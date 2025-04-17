35.2 C
Assam Migrant Worker Found Dead in Arunachal Pradesh; Family Alleges Murder

GUWAHATI, APR 17: Tragedy struck a family in Assam after Jeharul Islam, a 33-year-old migrant worker, was found dead under suspicious circumstances in Arunachal Pradesh.

Jeharul, a mason from Bunmaja Pathar village under Guwahati Police Station in Baksa district, had been missing for over a week from his workplace in the Aalo Police Station area of Siang district.

According to his family, Jeharul was allegedly lured with a work offer and later murdered. They claim that when his body was discovered, his hands and feet were bound, strongly suggesting foul play rather than an accident.

Jeharul had been untraceable for nine days before police in Arunachal Pradesh recovered his body and handed it over to his family. The news sent shockwaves through his native village, where emotional scenes and widespread mourning unfolded as the body arrived.

The grieving family has filed a formal complaint at Aalo Police Station, demanding a thorough investigation and justice for Jeharul. They have specifically named two acquaintances, Harizul Islam and Munser Ali, accusing them of involvement in the alleged crime and urging authorities to take strict action against the suspects.

While local authorities have yet to issue an official statement regarding the exact cause of death, an investigation into the matter is currently underway.

