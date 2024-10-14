Tragedy on NH-37: Assam Fish Trader Fatally Struck by Trailer Near Namdang Bridge

HT Digital

Monday, October 14: In a heartbreaking incident that occurred on Sunday evening, a tragic accident claimed the life of a man on NH-37 at Gaurisagar, near the historic Namdang Silar Saku, also known as the Namdang Stone Bridge, in Assam’s Sivasagar district. The accident took place around 3:30 p.m. when a local fish trader, Atul Das, was cycling towards the Gaurisagar Daily Market to purchase fish, unaware that it would be his last trip. Das, a resident of Bhatiapar Bhati Bangaon, under the jurisdiction of the Joysagar Police Station, had left his home with the intent of buying fish for his livelihood. However, tragedy struck when he was hit by a trailer carrying pipes for the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC). The trailer, bearing the registration number AS 04 AC 5039, was heading towards Jorhat when it fatally struck Das.

Eyewitnesses reported that Atul Das was struck suddenly by the trailer, and he was dragged for approximately 200 meters, a detail that underscores the violent nature of the accident. The collision and the aftermath left the scene in shock as locals rushed to aid the victim, but it was too late. Atul Das died on the spot, leaving behind a heart-wrenching scene for both passersby and those who knew him well.

The trailer involved in the accident was immediately seized by the local authorities, and the driver, along with his handyman, was arrested by Gaurisagar police. According to sources, the authorities acted swiftly to take the necessary legal steps against those responsible for the tragedy. The trailer had been transporting ONGC pipes, a crucial detail that highlights the industrial nature of the vehicle involved in the accident. The large size and weight of the trailer likely contributed to the devastating outcome for Atul Das, who had no chance of survival in such a collision.

Atul Das was not just a fish trader but the sole breadwinner of his family. He was known for regularly buying fish from the Gaurisagar Daily Market, a routine he followed diligently to provide for his family. After purchasing fish at the market, he would sell his stock near the Gemon Bridge in Konwerpur, where he had established a small but steady business. His work was crucial for the survival of his family, who depended entirely on his income for their basic needs. His sudden and tragic death has left his family in a state of unimaginable grief and financial uncertainty.

The news of Atul Das’ death has sent shockwaves through the local community. His neighbors and those who knew him well expressed deep sorrow over the loss. Being a well-known figure in the Gaurisagar and Konwerpur areas due to his daily business, many people mourned his passing, understanding the heavy burden his family now faces. For a family that was already struggling financially, the loss of its sole breadwinner adds an even heavier weight of hardship.

The Namdang Stone Bridge area, while scenic and a reminder of the region’s history, has often been a site of accidents due to its location on NH-37, a busy highway that sees frequent traffic of heavy vehicles like trailers and trucks. The road is a vital link connecting different parts of Assam, and accidents are unfortunately not uncommon, with some involving tragic fatalities like in the case of Atul Das.

While police have taken immediate action, the community remains deeply shaken by the sudden loss of one of their own. The incident also brings attention to the broader issue of road safety along NH-37, particularly where it intersects with areas frequently visited by pedestrians and cyclists like Atul Das. The mix of local traffic and heavy vehicles on this stretch of road has always posed risks, but the devastating outcome of this particular accident has heightened concerns.

As the family mourns their unimaginable loss, many in the area have expressed solidarity with them, extending their condolences and offering support where possible. However, it is clear that the emotional and financial toll of this incident will leave lasting scars on the family and community.

With the trailer driver and his helper now in police custody, legal proceedings will likely follow. However, for Atul Das’ family, no amount of legal action can replace the loss of their father, husband, and provider. The tragedy of losing a loved one in such a horrific manner is a wound that will take a long time to heal, if ever. The community can only hope that the authorities will take steps to prevent such accidents from occurring in the future, making the roads safer for those like Atul Das, who rely on them for their daily livelihoods.