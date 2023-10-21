26 C
Assam: Miscreants slit valve leading to uncontrolled fluid spill in Duliajan, alleges Oil India Limited

HT Digital,

Duliajan, Oct 21: A major oil spill was reported at Oil India Limited’s (OIL) NHK-67 oil shaft in Duliajan, Assam. The company alleged that the spill was caused due to malicious damage by unidentified miscreants, with the aim of oil theft.

The ‘X-Mas Tree’ flow control valve assembly at NHK-67 was vandalised, resulting in an uncontrollable spill of fluid, primarily water.

The incident occurred on October 19, around 9:30 pm at Gazal Basti. The district administration and local police were informed of the incident by OIL. Bordubi oilfields’ NHK-67 shaft has been inoperative since 2016.

OIL’s crisis management department is monitoring the situation, with fire-fighting personnel stationed at a safe distance. OIL workers are attempting to control the fluid flow and repair the damage. An on-site task force is coordinating with authorities to manage the situation.

