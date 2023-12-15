Assam: Panic grips after miscreants open fire at shop in Dhubri district

HT Digital,

Dhubri, Dec 15: A woman suffered minor injuries following a shooting incident in Chapar, Assam’s Dhubri district on Friday. Unidentified individuals reportedly opened fire on a tea shop in the Niyogipara area of Salkocha, Chapar.

A woman over 50, who was in the shop at the time, sustained minor injuries when a bullet passed through the roof and hit her.

The woman has been identified as Prabhati Sutradhar. The motives and individuals behind the incident remain unknown.

Salkocha police, who arrived at the scene after being informed, retrieved a cartridge from the location. An investigation into the shooting has been initiated.