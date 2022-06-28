Assam: Pass Percentage Dips In HS Examination

Pvt institutions excel in Jorhat, Nagaon ** Sadhana, Cherry top in Arts, Sagar in Commerce and Dhritiraj in Science

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, June 27: The pass percentage of the Class 12 examination conducted by the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC), the results of which were declared on Monday, registered a dip compared to the previous year, when examinations were cancelled due to Covid-19 pandemic.

In the Arts stream the decrease in pass percentage was more than 15 per cent this year compared to 2021, while in Commerce it fell by about 12 per cent and in Science, the dip was around 8 per cent.

Out of 1,56,107 students who appeared in the class 12 examination in the Arts stream, 83.48 per cent cleared it, as per results announced by AHSEC.

The pass percentage was a decrease from 98.93 of 2021 when the Higher Secondary examination was held in no stream under the AHSEC due to the pandemic and evaluation was done based on a marking formula.

The top position in the arts stream was shared by Sadhana Devi of Kamrupa Girls’ Senior Secondary School, Kamrup, and Cherry Gohain of Women’s College, Tinsukia. Both secured 487 marks out of a total 500 marks.

The Commerce stream recorded a pass percentage of 87.27 percent out of total 15,199 students who took the exam this year, with the overall successful rate falling from 99.57 per cent in 2021.

Sagar Agarwal of Vivekananda Senior Secondary School, Cachar, topped the Commerce section with 482 marks.

The Science stream saw 33,534 students appearing for the examination, with the pass percentage at 92.19 per cent, a decrease from 99.06 per cent the previous year.

Dhritiraj Bastav Kalita of Deomornoi HS School, Darrang, secured the first position in the merit list in the Science stream, scoring 491 marks.

Chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma congratulated the successful students and urged those who could not perform well to strive for better results next time.

“Congratulations to all students who passed the HS exams, results of which were declared today. May you all continue excelling in your academic pursuits,” he tweeted.

Sarma added, “However, those who couldn’t perform well shouldn’t lose heart but keep trying. I’m sure you too will be crowned with success.”

Our Jorhat Correspondent adds: Four candidates – all boys – of Jorhat district have found place among the top ten positions in the Class 12 Higher Secondary (HS) examinations.

Manosh Jyoti Borthakur of Crescent Academy here, bagged the second position in the Commerce stream. After results were declared on Monday morning, a jubilant mood prevailed in the institute as students and teachers celebrated the achievement.

Speaking to newspersons, the rank-holder said that though he expected a position among the top 10, getting second place was a pleasant surprise.

He thanked the principal, faculty members, parents and friends for always extending cooperation and support to him.

In Pragya Academy here too, a festive mood prevailed among teachers and students after three students in the science stream bagged positions. Gauranga Bhuyan secured the 8th rank while Debagyan Bordoloi and Kishan Harlalka secured 10th position jointly along with three other candidates across the state.

All the three position-holders later told newspersons that they had done well in the examinations but never thought of getting a berth among top 10 positions. They thanked their teachers, parents and their friends for the support given to them.

Meanwhile, the pass percentage in the arts stream in Jorhat district is 90.55, in commerce it is 89.07 and in the science stream the percentage is 95.65, an Education department source stated.

Our Nagaon Correspondent adds: Altogether 14 students from four private educational institutions of the small town have brought laurels to Nagaon district this time by securing positions in Arts, Science and Commerce streams of Higher Secondary final examination 2022.

Among these 14 successful students – 8 in Science, 4 in Arts while 2 in Commerce achieved rank in top ten list.

4 students from Concept Senior Secondary School bagged rank in Science stream while one student from the same institution secured position in Arts stream. Similarly, 4 students from Ramanujan Senior Secondary School achieved positions in top ten list in Science stream while 3 students bagged ranks in Arts stream. Besides, one each from Geetanjali Junior college and Bharati Vidyapeeth secured rank in commerce stream.

Surajit Sutradhar (486) and Rittik Kr Sut (482) from Concept Senior Secondary School bagged 3rd and 4th positions in Science while Ruhan Saikia (481) and Debashish Sharma (475) from the same institution secured 5th and 9th positions respectively in Science stream.

Meanwhile, Aldrin Nath (482) and Vaibhav Sonowal (481) from Ramanujan Senior Secondary School achieved 4th and 7th positions respectively in Science stream while Bikiron Nath (475) and Pritam Sarkar (475) altogether secured the 9th position in the same stream.

In Arts, Niloy Kurmi of Ramanujan Senior Secondary School bagged the 3rd position whereas Upasana Saikia and Meghna Borah from Ramanujan Senior Secondary School achieved 6th and 10th positions respectively. Besides, Pratyosh Pratim Borah from Concept Senior Secondary School bagged the 5th position in the same stream.

On the other hand, Simran Surana (465) of Bharati Vidyapeeth, Nagaon and Chandan Bora of Geetanjali Senior Secondary School, Nagaon bagged 8th and 9th positions in Commerce stream. (With inputs from PTI)