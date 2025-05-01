Sivasagar, West Karbi Anglong, lead Assam’s HS Exam triumph

HT Bureau

DIPHU/HAMREN, April 30: The Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB), Division-II (formerly AHSEC), declared the results of the Higher Secondary Final Examination 2025, revealing significant performances across districts, particularly in Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong.

- Advertisement -

In the Arts stream, Karbi Anglong recorded a pass percentage of 64%, while West Karbi Anglong posted a stronger result with 81.20%.

Other top-performing districts in the Arts stream include Baksa (94.21%), Darrang (93.82%), and Sivasagar (90.78%).

In Science, West Karbi Anglong achieved a notable milestone, securing a 100% pass rate—leading the state. Sivasagar followed with 97.13%, and Baksa with 95%.

Karbi Anglong registered a 65% pass rate in the Science stream.

- Advertisement -

The Commerce stream also saw West Karbi Anglong excelling with a 97.14% pass rate, while Karbi Anglong secured 80.57%.

South Salmara stood out with a perfect 100% pass percentage, followed by Baksa (98.20%) and Chirang (98.15%).

Congratulating the success, Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) Executive Member for Education, Richard Tokbi, lauded the efforts on social media, stating, “West Karbi Anglong secured impressive 100% pass percentage in Science stream in Assam HS Result 2025. Kudos to all the Teachers and Students for this magnificent achievement. Congratulations.”

In a specific highlight from Hamren, the Hamren Girls Higher Secondary School achieved a 100% pass rate in the Science stream for the first time.

- Advertisement -

All eight students who appeared passed—four in the first division with letter marks and four in the second division.

The students securing first division are Pretty Teronpi, Romelin Hansepi, Ropjeli Hansepi, and Roptharlin Teranpi.

The second division achievers are Birtichai Intipi, Amarit Singh Timung, Larta Bepi, and Marina Tissopi.

The results underscore West Karbi Anglong’s rising academic performance and commitment to excellence in education.

Our Sivasagar Correspondent adds: Sivasagar district has once again emerged as one of the top performers in the Higher Secondary (HS) Examinations 2024–25, with impressive results across all streams, as declared by the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council on Wednesday.

The district secured the first position in the Commerce stream with a pass percentage of 97.42%, second in Science with 97.60%, and fourth in the Arts stream with 95.91%.

The Vocational stream also saw a high success rate with 95% of students passing.

In the Commerce stream, out of 392 students, 164 secured first division, 135 second, and 52 third division.

In the Arts stream, 5,783 candidates appeared, with 2,039 achieving first division, 2,137 second, and 1,578 third division.

In Science, 1,023 students secured first division, 417 second, and 56 third division.

From Government HS School, 74 students appeared in the Arts stream, of which 65 secured first division, 8 second, and 1 third division.

In Science, 23 of 69 students got first division, 41 second, and 5 third.

In Commerce, 7 students earned first division and 34 secured second division.

One Vocational stream student secured first division.

At Fuleswari Girls’ HS School, 48 students secured first division, 49 second, and 11 third division, with an overall pass percentage of 95%.

Notably, Ananya Gogoi of the school scored 99 marks in the Beauty and Wellness subject, the highest in the subject.

New Look Academy reported a 100% pass percentage, with 24 out of 26 candidates securing first division and the remaining 2 second division.

At Desangmukh BR Ambedkar Senior Secondary School, all candidates passed of which, 37 secured first division while 27 got second division.

From Thanuram Gogoi HS School, 26 students achieved first division, 86 second, and 8 third division.

Sivasagar’s continued academic excellence reinforces its reputation as one of the leading districts in Assam for Higher Secondary education.

Our Demow Correspondent adds: Students from various institutions in Demow and Nitaipukhuri delivered commendable performances in the Higher Secondary Final Examination 2025, the results of which were declared on Wednesday. At Demow Senior Secondary School, Trijyotshna Saikia topped the Arts stream with 94.4 percent, while Kaustav Mahili led the Science stream with 84 percent.

A total of 25 students from the school secured star marks with letter grades in different subjects.

In Demow Junior Commerce College, results in the Commerce stream included 1 first division, 6 second divisions, and 7 third divisions.

In the Arts stream, the college recorded 1 first division, 9 second divisions, and 3 third divisions.

Demow College saw 14 students secure first division in the Arts stream, with 47 in second division and 139 in third division.

In the Science stream at Demow Higher Secondary School, 2 students earned star marks, 21 secured first division, 18 second division, and 10 third division.

At Nitaipukhuri Higher Secondary School, 3 students secured second division and 2 received third division in the Science stream.

In HCDG College, Nitaipukhuri, the Arts stream saw 2 students achieving star marks, 9 students with first division, 38 with second division, and 70 with third division.

Several students also earned letter marks in various subjects.

Well-wishers have extended congratulations to the students for their strong academic results.

Our Margherita Correspondent adds: Margherita witnessed jubilant scenes on Wednesday following the announcement of the Higher Secondary examination results, with two local schools—Margherita Public Higher Secondary School and Axom Senior Secondary School—achieving a 100% pass rate once again.

Margherita Public Higher Secondary School continued its remarkable track record by maintaining a 100% pass rate for the ninth consecutive year.

This year, a total of 172 students appeared for the examinations—40 from the Science stream and 132 from the Arts stream.

Of these, 34 Science students secured First Division and 6 passed with Second Division.

In the Arts stream, 63 students achieved First Division, 65 secured Second Division, and 4 passed in the Third Division.

The consistent performance of the government school brought immense pride and happiness to its students, faculty, and staff.

Similarly, a festive atmosphere prevailed at Axom Senior Secondary School, located at Agbandha siding in Margherita, as the school once again recorded a 100% pass rate.

All 56 students from the Arts and Commerce streams successfully cleared the exams.

The outstanding results led to exuberant celebrations on campus, with students and staff bursting crackers, dancing, and expressing their joy.

Principal Pinku Kalita shared that the continued success of the school in maintaining a perfect pass rate year after year has been a source of motivation and pride for the entire school community.