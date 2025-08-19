30 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, August 19, 2025
type here...

Clash Erupts on Assam-Meghalaya Border Over Disputed Power Poles

Assam
Updated:
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT DIGITAL

GUWAHATI, AUGUST 19:  Tension erupted on Monday in Maikhuli village, Ri-Bhoi district near the Assam-Meghalaya border after the local villagers removed electric poles installed by the Assam State Electricity Board (ASEB) allegedly inside Meghalaya’s territory without permission.

- Advertisement -

The matter escalated further when an Assam group came to the location and clashed with the villagers. The altercations started as an argument but quickly escalated into a physical altercation involving residents of both states. Witnesses affirmed that various women were involved in the scuffle, with others being allegedly attacked and their clothing torn in the process.

Related Posts:

It was the villagers in Maikhuli who informed that they had dismantled the poles in the morning, claiming the land belonged to Meghalaya. The villagers went home following the dismantling of the poles, but tensions resumed when Assam residents approached them at the site in question.

When violence erupted, both Meghalaya and Assam district authorities immediately rushed to the location and were able to contain the situation before it escalated further.

In reaction, leaders from both sides consented to establishing a joint peace committee. The committee will help alleviate tensions, foster peaceful coexistence of bordering communities, and ensure that such occurrences are not repeated.

View all stories
7 Destinations To Planning A South India Getaway With Family
7 Destinations To Planning A South India Getaway With Family
10 Rare Animals Found in the Indian Ocean
10 Rare Animals Found in the Indian Ocean
Top 10 Places To See Leopards In India
Top 10 Places To See Leopards In India
9 Incredible Bird Adaptations For Surviving The Indian Climate
9 Incredible Bird Adaptations For Surviving The Indian Climate
Meghalaya’s Most Underrated Tourist Attraction Places
Meghalaya’s Most Underrated Tourist Attraction Places

- Advertisement -
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Meghalaya High Court Orders State to Set Up Police Accountability Commission

The Hills Times -
7 Destinations To Planning A South India Getaway With Family 10 Rare Animals Found in the Indian Ocean Top 10 Places To See Leopards In India 9 Incredible Bird Adaptations For Surviving The Indian Climate Meghalaya’s Most Underrated Tourist Attraction Places