Assam Police arrests Army officer in murder case

RANGIA, Feb 25 (PTI): A senior Army officer has been arrested from the 4 Corps headquarter in Tezpur in Assam in a murder case, a police official said on Saturday.

The officer of lieutenant colonel-rank has confessed to the murder of the 36-year-old woman, whose body was found inside a sack in Changsari area of Kamrup district on February 15, he said.

Kamrup superintendent of police Hitesh Chandra Roy said, “Our team arrested the accused with due permission from the Army authorities on Friday night from Tezpur.

“He was kept at North Guwahati police station and during interrogation today, he confessed to the murder,” he said.

The accused is currently in judicial custody, the SP said.

Roy said that preliminary investigations have revealed that the accused had an affair with the victim, who hailed from Tamil Nadu and had a four-year-old daughter from a previous marriage.

“The woman had traveled to Guwahati by Rajdhani Express recently with her daughter and as per her call records, she had contacted the accused 138 times over phone since then,” he said.

The CCTV footage of the army officer traveling to Howrah station and dropping the child there has also been found, Roy said.

The child is in custody of Kamrup Police now under appropriate supervision, the police official added.

The vehicle used in the crime has been recovered, he said but did not share details on how the murder was carried out or whether any other person was involved in it.

“Investigation is on,” Roy added.