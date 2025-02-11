14.4 C
Don’t have a plan, just want to go with the flow: Actor Shreya Chaudhry

Entertainment
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
Mumbai, Feb 10: Actor Shreya Chaudhry, best known for web series “Bandish Bandits”, says she doesn’t want to follow a conventional career path and is confident that right projects will continue to come her way.

The actor, whose credits include the “Commando” series and the short film “Conditions Apply”, can be currently seen in the Prime Video film “The Mehta Boys”.

“I love watching big-ticket masala films but I’ve also grown up watching international and regional cinema like Telugu, Malayalam, Marathi Thai or Italian films. As an actor I want to do anything and everything. I don’t have a plan; I just want to go with the flow.

“I feel lucky that I got to be part of projects like ‘Bandish Bandits’ and ‘The Mehta Boys’. I want to continue to work with people who are passionate about cinema,” Chaudhry told PTI.


The actor said her career took a turn after the success of “Bandish Bandits”, also streaming on Prime Video.

“I feel heard and seen as an actor post ‘Bandish Bandits’. It is a big deal for me. I want to be part of well-written stories, play characters in which I can dig my teeth, and work with some great people. I want to continue to be part of projects that excite me. It feels good to receive love for your work. It’s going to be onward and upward from here on,” she added.

The first season of “Bandish Bandits”, which was released in 2020 and also starred veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah, garnered an overwhelming response. The second chapter was released in December and opened to mixed reviews.

Chaudhry, who plays Zara in Boman Irani’s directorial debut feature “The Mehta Boys”, said she landed the film organically.

“I didn’t choose the project; the project chose me. I had manifested working with Boman sir, and not just as an actor… I wanted to join Spiral Bound after a friend of mine informed me about it. I couldn’t attend the classes because I was shooting.

“I randomly said, ‘I want to work with Boman sir’. Within a week, I got a call about a project that Boman sir was acting in, writing, and directing. I was like, ‘By hook or crook I need to be part of this,” she recalled.

Written by Irani along with Academy Award-winning writer Alexander Dinelaris of “Birdman” fame, “The Mehta Boys” revolves around a strained father-son relationship as they are forced to spend 48 hours together, leading to a tumultuous yet transformative journey. It stars Irani as Shiv Mehta and Avinash Tiwary as his son Amay Mehta.

Puja Sarup, who plays Irani’s daughter Anu in the film, said she was thrilled to work with the actor-filmmaker.

“The excitement of working with somebody who has so much experience and more than that, he had excitement and curiosity. He wanted to explore, and dig, so for me, that was the moment when I felt, ‘Let’s do this’,” Sarup said.

“The Mehta Boys” is produced by Irani, Danesh Irani, Vikesh Bhutani, and Shujaat Saudagar under the banner of Irani Movietone LLP in association with Chalkboard Entertainment LLP. (PTI)

