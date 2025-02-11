If something happens, I’d like for him to be there: Saif on Taimur going with him to hospital

New Delhi, Feb 10: Why did eight-year-old Taimur go with his father Saif Ali Khan to the hospital in the dead of night after the horrific knife attack at their home? Many thoughts were running through the actor’s head and one of them was this if “God forbid” something were to happen to him, he would like his son to be around.

“He was absolutely composed. He was fine. He said, ‘I’m coming with you.’ I was getting a lot of comfort just from looking at him at that time. And I didn’t want to go alone,” Saif has said in an interview with Times of India, his first since the January 16 attack.

“My wife sent him knowing what he would do for me. Maybe it wasn’t… at the moment, it was the right thing to do. I felt good about it. And I also thought, if God forbid, something happens, I’d like for him to be there. And he wanted to be there also.”

It was a very filmy scene, recalled the actor, who was stabbed multiple times and was taken to hospital in an autorickshaw with a portion of the knife still lodged in his spine.

In his detailed recap of the intruder attack and its aftermath, the “Omkara” star said Taimur and his house help Hari rushed him to the hospital. He also spoke of how fortunate he was to escape paralysis and that he will never keep a weapon at home, notwithstanding the family’s trauma. (PTI)