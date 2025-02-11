14.4 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, February 11, 2025
type here...

If something happens, I’d like for him to be there: Saif on Taimur going with him to hospital

Entertainment
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

New Delhi, Feb 10: Why did eight-year-old Taimur go with his father Saif Ali Khan to the hospital in the dead of night after the horrific knife attack at their home? Many thoughts were running through the actor’s head and one of them was this if “God forbid” something were to happen to him, he would like his son to be around.

“He was absolutely composed. He was fine. He said, ‘I’m coming with you.’ I was getting a lot of comfort just from looking at him at that time. And I didn’t want to go alone,” Saif has said in an interview with Times of India, his first since the January 16 attack.

- Advertisement -

“My wife sent him knowing what he would do for me. Maybe it wasn’t… at the moment, it was the right thing to do. I felt good about it. And I also thought, if God forbid, something happens, I’d like for him to be there. And he wanted to be there also.”

Related Posts:

It was a very filmy scene, recalled the actor, who was stabbed multiple times and was taken to hospital in an autorickshaw with a portion of the knife still lodged in his spine.

In his detailed recap of the intruder attack and its aftermath, the “Omkara” star said Taimur and his house help Hari rushed him to the hospital. He also spoke of how fortunate he was to escape paralysis and that he will never keep a weapon at home, notwithstanding the family’s trauma. (PTI)

8 Most Beautiful Hill Stations in South India for Nature Lovers
8 Most Beautiful Hill Stations in South India for Nature Lovers
10 Most Expensive Rose In The World
10 Most Expensive Rose In The World
10 Romantic Destinations In India Perfect For Valentine’s Day
10 Romantic Destinations In India Perfect For Valentine’s Day
10 Amazing Facts About Kaziranga National Park
10 Amazing Facts About Kaziranga National Park
7 Legendary SUVs of India
7 Legendary SUVs of India

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

11 February, 2025 | ePaper

The Hills Times -
8 Most Beautiful Hill Stations in South India for Nature Lovers 10 Most Expensive Rose In The World 10 Romantic Destinations In India Perfect For Valentine’s Day 10 Amazing Facts About Kaziranga National Park 7 Legendary SUVs of India