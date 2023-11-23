22 C
Assam Police bust counterfeit land document racket in Guwahati, raid conducted

Guwahati, Nov 23: Assam Police has busted a huge counterfeit land document racket in Guwahati on November 23.

Informing the same, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took to platform X and wrote, “A huge racket involving the production of counterfeit land documents has been uncovered by the
@GuwahatiPol today”.

CM sarma further added, “After questioning an employee from the Sub-Registrar office in Guwahati and an advocate, the police obtained crucial information and conducted a raid at a location in Kharghuli. During the raid, various items such as volume registers, thumb impression books, fake official stamps, laptops, land records, and stamp papers were discovered. These items were being used to create fraudulent historical land records.
The search is currently ongoing”.

 

