Assam Police ‘turns blue’ on World Children’s Day

HT Digital,

Guwahati, Nov 20: The Child Rights Week campaign by Assam Police, which began on November 14, concluded with the ‘Go Blue’ campaign on World Children’s Day. World Children’s Day is celebrated globally on November 20.

Harmeet Singh, Special DGP of Assam and Convenor of the Sishu Mitra Programme, expressed his wishes for World Children’s Day and praised the efforts of the Sishu Mitra Programme under the leadership of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

He highlighted the significant changes the programme has brought at the grassroots level, from infrastructure development to timely investigations. The ‘Go Blue’ campaign, initiated by UNICEF, sees landmarks globally illuminated in blue to signify solidarity for child rights.

In Assam, the Police Headquarters, SP Offices, and Police Stations were lit in blue in support of the global child rights campaign. The Assam Police reaffirmed their commitment to promoting and protecting the rights of all children by ‘Going Blue’.