35.5 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, June 11, 2025
type here...

Assam Reels Under Intense Heatwave Following Floods and Landslides

Assam
Updated:
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT DIGITAL

GUWAHATI, JUNE 11: Having suffered floods, landslides, and riverbank erosion in the past, Assam is now grappling with a severe heatwave, with temperatures rising well beyond usual seasonal levels throughout the state. The heat has compounded the miseries of locals already hit by recent natural calamities.

- Advertisement -

Weather was unseasonably hot in all the major towns and cities of Assam today, with temperatures much above average, says the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Guwahati, which is a part of the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The maximum temperature in Guwahati was recorded at 37.3 degrees Celsius, 4.8 degrees Celsius above normal.

Related Posts:

The temperature was even worse in other sections of the state. A record high of 37.7 degrees Celsius was reported in Dibrugarh, a phenomenal 6.2 degrees over the normal level. Silchar saw 37 degrees Celsius, 5 degrees higher than average, and North Lakhimpur broiled at 38 degrees Celsius, also 6.2 degrees higher than average for this season.

RMC has cautioned that heatwave conditions are most probably going to continue. Its prediction shows that the night temperatures in Assam will also be quite above normal—by 3 to 5 degrees Celsius—during the next two to three days. With excessive daytime and nighttime temperatures, the locals are suggested to adopt essential precautions, drink plenty of water, and remain indoor during the hottest time of the day, i.e., afternoon.

View all stories
10 National Parks In India That Are Perfect To Visit During The Monsoon
10 National Parks In India That Are Perfect To Visit During The Monsoon
10 Breathtaking Lakshadweep Beaches to Explore in 2025
10 Breathtaking Lakshadweep Beaches to Explore in 2025
Top 10 South Indian Dishes to Keep You Cool This Summer
Top 10 South Indian Dishes to Keep You Cool This Summer
Top 10 Summer Vacation Destinations In India
Top 10 Summer Vacation Destinations In India
10 Romantic Honeymoon Destinations in Assam for an Unforgettable Getaway
10 Romantic Honeymoon Destinations in Assam for an Unforgettable Getaway

- Advertisement -
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Kiren Rijiju Slams Compensation Malpractices Delaying Arunachal’s Frontier Highway Project

The Hills Times -
10 National Parks In India That Are Perfect To Visit During The Monsoon 10 Breathtaking Lakshadweep Beaches to Explore in 2025 Top 10 South Indian Dishes to Keep You Cool This Summer Top 10 Summer Vacation Destinations In India 10 Romantic Honeymoon Destinations in Assam for an Unforgettable Getaway