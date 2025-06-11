Assam Reels Under Intense Heatwave Following Floods and Landslides

HT DIGITAL

GUWAHATI, JUNE 11: Having suffered floods, landslides, and riverbank erosion in the past, Assam is now grappling with a severe heatwave, with temperatures rising well beyond usual seasonal levels throughout the state. The heat has compounded the miseries of locals already hit by recent natural calamities.

Weather was unseasonably hot in all the major towns and cities of Assam today, with temperatures much above average, says the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Guwahati, which is a part of the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The maximum temperature in Guwahati was recorded at 37.3 degrees Celsius, 4.8 degrees Celsius above normal.

The temperature was even worse in other sections of the state. A record high of 37.7 degrees Celsius was reported in Dibrugarh, a phenomenal 6.2 degrees over the normal level. Silchar saw 37 degrees Celsius, 5 degrees higher than average, and North Lakhimpur broiled at 38 degrees Celsius, also 6.2 degrees higher than average for this season.

RMC has cautioned that heatwave conditions are most probably going to continue. Its prediction shows that the night temperatures in Assam will also be quite above normal—by 3 to 5 degrees Celsius—during the next two to three days. With excessive daytime and nighttime temperatures, the locals are suggested to adopt essential precautions, drink plenty of water, and remain indoor during the hottest time of the day, i.e., afternoon.