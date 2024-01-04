Assam Rifles organises cycle rally

HT Correspondent

BISWANATH CHARIALI, Jan 3: Assam Rifles organised a cycle rally on the occasion of new year, featuring troops and civilians on Tuesday at Lokra, as stated in a press release. In celebration of the commencement of the new year, Assam Rifles orchestrated a remarkable cycle rally in collaboration with the local civilian population at Lokra, situated in the picturesque district of Sonitpur.

- Advertisement -

This event served as a testament to the harmonious coexistence between the armed forces and the community, as military personnel and civilians joined forces to partake in a spirited cycling adventure. The rally traversed the scenic landscapes of the state, weaving through lush greenery and capturing the essence of the region’s natural beauty. The collective pedaling not only symbolised unity but also served as a catalyst for promoting a healthy and active lifestyle among participants. Against the backdrop of new year festivities, this event not only strengthened the bond between the armed forces and the local community but also left an indelible mark, fostering a sense of camaraderie and shared celebration in Lokra. The event was attended by 101 people with full zeal and enthusiasm.